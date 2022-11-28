Holiday shopping? These are the best Cyber Monday deals on the best gifts at Amazon

Jeaneen Russell and Nusrat Sultana, USA TODAY
·8 min read
Amazon deals are here ahead of Cyber Monday.
Amazon deals are here ahead of Cyber Monday.

Today is Cyber Monday and that means you can shop for all of your holiday gifts online from the comfort of your own home! If you're shopping for Christmas gifts for him, her or anyone on your list, we have the best gift ideas for anyone below that are all on sale and available to pop into your Amazon cart!

Right now, you can score fantastic deals on many of our Reviewed-approved best gifts including Apple deals and deep discounts on some our favorite Amazon gifts. Keep scrolling for some major savings on our top-rated gifts at prices that won't last long!

Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

1. Best wireless earbuds: Apple Air Pods Pro (2nd gen)

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation

If their wired earbuds are hanging by a thread, or they're ready for an upgrade, then they'll love a pair of the new Apple AirPods Pro. The latest model we tested is one of our favorite pair of wireless earbuds ever, and the best if you have an iPhone. They offer excellent audio quality, noise cancelling, connectivity, and much better battery life. If you want simple, no-nonsense earbuds that work for just about any use case, these are the ones to get.

$199 at Amazon (Save $50)

2. Best portable Bluetooth speaker: JBL Flip 6

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: JBL Flip 6
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: JBL Flip 6

JBL's "Flip" line of portable Bluetooth speakers are some of the best on the market, and the Flip 6 was named our best value pick for portable Bluetooth speakers. We loved it for its clear audio with bold and detailed sound—plus, you can't beat the weatherproof and stylish design.

$90 at Amazon (Save $40)

3. Best cold brew coffeemaker: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Takeya cold brew coffee maker
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Takeya cold brew coffee maker

If they love cold brew, they'll be a fan of the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker, especially as it's the best one we personally have ever tried. It was the easiest to use out of the ones we tested and made the best-tasting coffee—a big feat. It's also simple to clean and store; another big plus.

$23 at Amazon (Save $5)

4. Best smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 8

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Apple Watch Series 8
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes out on top as our favorite smartwatch, thanks to its outstanding quality and potentially life-saving crash-detection feature. If they are always staying connected to apps and notifications, this smart accessory is a very smart gift.

$379 at Amazon (Save $50)

If they're in the market for a new laptop, you might also want to score the best MacBook we tested this year, the 2022 Apple MacBook Air, while it's on sale now.

$1,299 at Amazon (Save $200)

5. Best robe for men: Polo Ralph Lauren Microfiber Shawl Collar Robe

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Polo Ralph Lauren robe
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Polo Ralph Lauren robe

When he wakes up on a cold winter morning, the first thing he'll want to do is grab his plush new bathrobe. Polo makes our best robe for men, thanks to its accurate sizing and superb comfort.

$71 at Amazon (Save $24)

6. Best Dutch oven: Staub Dutch Oven

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Staub 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Staub 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte

Are they a whiz in the kitchen? Gift them the Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven that'll quickly become one of their favorite kitchen staples. It was our favorite, too: Affordable, well built and solid, it was great at braising meat, evenly cooking chicken and producing a delicious broth. Through all this, it also remained clean after multiple uses and the nonstick inside truly is nonstick.

$360 at Amazon (Save $104)

7. Best fire pit: Tiki Patio Fire Pit

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Tiki fire pit
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Tiki fire pit

If they love spending time in their own backyard no matter how far the temperature drops, then the wood-burning Tiki Patio Fire Pit is the gift he'll love. It's the best outdoor fire pit we tested, with a gorgeous sturdy base, long-lasting flames and removable ashtray.

$276 at Amazon (Save $119)

8. Best noise-canceling headphones: Sony WH-1000XM5

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Sony headphones
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Sony headphones

If they love listening to oldies or jazz—but the rest of the family does not, then they'll need a pair of noise-canceling headphones like one of our favorite ones from Sony. We found them to be very comfortable and top notch at blocking noise.

$348 at Amazon (Save $51)

9. Best electric shaver: Philips Norelco 9500

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Philips Norelco
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Philips Norelco

A high-quality electric razor is a gift anyone who shaves will appreciate. Designed for a close, smooth shave, this Philips Norelco 9700 electric shaver is the best electric shaver we tested. Each shaving head moves in eight different directions to follow the shape of the face, and it features slow, medium and high speed settings. As an added bonus, it can be used in the shower and works even better with shaving cream.

$190 at Amazon (Save $40)

10. Best foot massager: Renpho foot massager

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Renpho massager
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Renpho massager

Give them the gift of well-deserved pampering with a dreamy foot massage. The Renpho foot massager came out as our top favorite among the ones tested with its wide range of massage options and easy customization for a more personalized massage. The machine allows users to pick a 15- or 30-minute massage and toggle between “low” “medium” and “heavy” knead and pressure intensities. They can also choose a heated massage or a regular one.

$110 at Amazon (Save $30)

11. Best fitness tracker: Fitbit Charge 5

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Fitbit
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Fitbit

If they're trying to keep track of their fitness or counting their steps, the Fitbit Charge 5 makes it fun. They'll get daily goals, step challenges and lots of statistics like heart monitoring, exercise and sleep data and stress tracking to help her along. We love this one the best for its wide range of features and easy-to-use interface.

$100 at Amazon (Save $50)

12. Best smart speaker: Amazon Echo Dot

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Amazon Echo Dot
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Amazon Echo Dot

Super advanced and amazingly affordable, an Echo Dot (5th gen) is the perfect companion for her day-to-day activities. She can use it to help manage her schedule, set alarms and reminders and ask about anything she wants to know—from the best way to peel potatoes to the funniest jokes in history. If she's in need of a pick-me-up, Echo Dot can play trivia games and music as well. We love how aesthetically-pleasing it is, along with its clear sound design.

$25 at Amazon (Save $50)

13. For the low-maintenance girlfriend: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

If she's a low-maintenance girlfriend who doesn't want or have time to spend hours on her hair, she'll appreciate this cult-favorite hair tool that will help her achieve a silky, salon-worthy blowout in a fraction of the time: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer. Our beauty editor put it to the test and said it straightened her curly hair in just 30 minutes! I am also a huge fan of this hair tool for how it adds volume and shine to my otherwise flat hair.

$25 at Amazon (Save $15)

14. Best starter tool kit: Stanley 65-piece Homeowner's Tool Kit

Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Stanley tool kit
Cyber Monday gift deals at Amazon: Stanley tool kit

This 65-piece Stanley Tool Kit includes everything he needs to fix things and make improvements around the house. Of all the tool kits we tested, the quality of each individual tool is the best in this kit, and the hammer in particular, had a very comfortable grip.

$50 at Amazon (Save $41)

Shop more Amazon gifts under $50

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cyber Monday deals on gifts for men include Apple, JBL and more

