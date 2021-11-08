Holiday season starts with new travel rules: Here’s how COVID fares in Sacramento County

As the U.S. travel ban lifts and people prepare for holiday trips — Sacramento County’s current COVID-19 case rate sits at 14.3, according to the official dashboard.

A year ago, the case rate was 21.2, on its way to hitting its December 2020 peak of 63.5, the highest case rate of the pandemic. The case rate is a seven-day average divided by the population per 100,000.

Here’s what you need to know in Sacramento County as we enter the holiday season with COVID-19 guidelines:

Latest COVID-19 numbers

Across California, 73.5% of people are fully vaccinated and about 3.3 million boosters have been administered, according to the state website.

More than 58% of Sacramento County is fully vaccinated, which means an individual is at least two weeks past their second dose of a two-dose vaccine.

But the county is still seeing cases. The seven-day average was 244 cases as of Nov. 4.

According to the Sacramento County Public Health, Sacramento recorded 159,506 cases and 2,364 deaths since the pandemic began.

And 78.8% of people 12 and older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S, according to the CDC.

Here’s how California’s vaccination numbers compare to other U.S. states:

COVID-19 international travel restrictions

Starting Monday, all non-citizen and non-immigrant air travelers two and older will be required to present a negative COVID-19 viral test, regardless of vaccination status, to board a flight to the U.S from a foreign country.

The Biden Administration lifted bans on travel from specific countries. The U.S. will allow international travelers to enter the country if they are vaccinated, with few exceptions. They also still need to show proof of a negative test within 72 hours of departure to the states.

Unvaccinated Americans and children under the age of 18 are exempt from the requirement but must take a viral test within one day of boarding a flight to the U.S. This does not apply to domestic travel.

Airlines are expected to match the name and date of birth to the proof of vaccination, make sure the vaccination record was issued by an official source and determine if the person meets the CDC’s definition of fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, you are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or 14 days after the second dose of the Pzifer or Moderna vaccine. For other accepted full vaccinated statuses, visit CDC’s official website.

If you recently recovered from COVID-19, you can instead travel with documentation of recovery from the virus. This includes your positive COVID-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days before the flight’s departure from a foreign country and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or public health official stating that you are cleared to travel, according to the CDC official website.

TSA mask mandate

You must wear a mask in airports and on the plane, according to federal regulations governing air travel.

In September 2020, President Biden ordered the Transportation Security Administration to double fines for domestic and international travelers who refuse to mask up on certain modes of public transportation: airplanes, trains, maritime vessels and intercity bus services. TSA extended its orders for ground and air travel through Jan. 18.

