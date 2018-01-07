Holiday scores 21 as UCLA tops Cal, 107-84

BERKELEY,Calif. (AP) -- After experiencing arguably their most dispiriting loss of the season earlier in the week, UCLA wasn't about to leave anything to chance.

Aaron Holiday scored 21 points and Thomas Walsh scored 19 more as the Bruins jumped out to an early lead on their way to a 107-84 victory over California on Saturday.

The Bruins (12-4, 3-1 Pac-12), who blew a big lead in Thursday's double-overtime loss to Stanford, opened a 13-2 lead to start the game against Cal.

''Right from the jump that's what we were really focusing on, coming out strong to start this game and I think we did exactly that,'' Walsh said. ''That's key especially playing on the road in the Pac 12. You have to get ahead early and I think we did a good job of that tonight.''

The Bruins reached a season-high in points, picking up their fifth win in the past six games. They beat California (7-9, 1-2) for a fifth time in seven games.

All five UCLA starters reached double digits in scoring.

Kris Wilkes finished with 16 points, Prince Ali had 15 points and Alex Olesinski had 14.

The Bruins shot 58.2 percent from the field (32 for 55) and 56.7 percent from beyond the arc (17 for 30).

''We just went through our normal game plan,'' Holiday said. ''They were open. We shot them and we hit them.''

Justice Sueing led California with 22 points and Marcus Lee had 19 points and a season-high 15 rebounds.

Welsh, who also pulled down 14 rebounds, notched his 10th double-double.

California, which lost for the third time in four games, trailed 54-33 after shooting 11 for 43 in the first half.

Darius McNeill hit a 3-pointer for California midway through the second half, capping a 12-3 run that closed the Golden Bears to within 73-60.

''I was really happy with our guys' fight in the second half,'' California coach Wyking Jones said. ''It felt like the energy is what we wanted all year and they showed a lot of toughness, fight and aggressiveness, and that's what I've been looking for. Unfortunately, we did it when we were down 21.''