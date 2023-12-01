A Holiday 'Queen' Gets Choral Competition and a Surprise Second Shot at Love in “A Christmas Serenade” (Exclusive)

The film, starring Skye Townsend and B.J. Britt, premieres Saturday night on OWN

The start of "OWN for the Holidays" is finally here!

The Oprah Winfrey Network's annual holiday programming event is set to kick off on Saturday with the premiere of A Christmas Serenade, starring Skye Townsend and B.J. Britt.

The film finds Britt, 41, in the role of Jeremiah — a musician who returns home for the first time in years for a gig and is recruited to become the minister of music for the annual Christmas Jubilee at his home church. The ask gets him involved in a reignited feud and romance with the pastor's daughter Willow (Townsend).

OWN "A Christmas Serenade" film poster

With the film's debut still a few days away, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal a first look at Jeremiah and Willow's reunion.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Willow has stepped in as the interim minister of music after Minister Eddie "suffered a nasty fall."

"There's a new sheriff in town, a new general on the frontlines, a new queen up in this castle. Now, there's a lot of work to be done in the next few days if we're going to be ready for the jubilee, and we will be ready," she tells a group of church performers.

"There will be no talking. All choreography must be approved by me, so sister Patterson, girl, that little dance that you do, that little rock, has got to go," she adds before her father steps into the room.

OWN Skye Townsend and B.J. Britt in “A Christmas Serenade"

After everyone greets him, he announces that he's found "a true son of this church" to officially fill the role of interim minister of music.

"Although he hasn't been here for a while, he's been traveling the world with his gifts," he says before Jeremiah walks into the room — much to Willow's surprise.



A Christmas Serenade premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.

