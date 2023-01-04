Holiday lights not dim yet: Catch a brilliant display at this Johnson County location

There is still time to catch Sar-Ko Aglow in Lenexa. The display of miles of light strands and thousands of colorful bulbs won’t be turned off until Jan. 16. It is open from 6 to 11 p.m. nightly. There is both free admission and parking. The display is at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road.

Getting ready to play ball in PV

Reservations are being accepted for ball fields in Prairie Village for soccer, baseball and softball practices. Any team may apply for a reservation, but teams with a majority of players who are Prairie Village residents or students are given priority. Teams can reserve two practice times a week for up to 90 minutes and fields are available in Porter, Franklin, Windsor and Taliaferro Parks. Applications are available at Prairie Village City City Hall, 7700 Mission Road, or at www.pvkansas.com.

Ushering in Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year will be celebrated from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Ironhorse Golf Club, 15400 Mission Road. The celebration will include Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn, the Leawood City Council and the I-Lan sister city committee. The cost is $35 per person, and there is limited seating. The deadline for reservations is Jan. 16. For more information, email Julie Berger at I-lan@leawood.org.

OP receives high marks in equality

The City of Overland Park received another high municipal equality index score in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign issues an annual scorecard by examining how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are for LGBTQ people. Overland Park was awarded a score of 92 out of 100 possible points.

“Overland Park has long had a culture of welcoming and belonging, and the recent recognition from the Human Rights Campaign is representative of the work we’re doing to make sure all residents feel at home here,” Mayor Curt Skoog said in a statement.

Time to dive into swim club

There are many rewards for those who swim 100 miles at the Merriam Community Center, including earning a custom T-shirt. The swim club is open to all ages and swim styles. People can join the program at any time. The cost is $25 a person. Sign-ups are available at the center’s welcome desk. For more information, contact the Merriam Parks and Recreation Department at 913-322-5550.

Travel showcase arriving

Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department will be holding its travel showcase later this month. The trips are designed for those 50 years of age and older.

Previewing upcoming trips will be held at 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 24 at the Sylvester Powell Community Center, 6200 Martway, Mission, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan 24 at the Shawnee Civic Center, 13817 Johnson Driver. For more information or to register, call 913-631-5200.

Curbside recycling starting in RP

Roeland Park is starting its curbside glass recycling pickup program this month. Residents should use their purple Ripple Glass recycling bin that was dropped off at residences in December. Glass will be picked up on the first trash collection day each month. Residents should place the purple bin at the curb with other solid waster containers (trash, yard waste and recycling). For more information about the program, go to: www.roelandpark.net, click on government, residential services, then recycling.

Join games at the library in OP

Get into some tabletop games this year at the library. People of all ages can enjoy a variety of games at special nights at the Blue Valley Library, 9000 W. 151st St., Overland Park. Participants can discover and learn new games from the library’s collection, or bring their favorites to share. Refreshments will be provided. The gaming nights will be held from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1 and April 5.