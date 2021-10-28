Holiday light shows in Kansas City area start next month. Here’s how to get tickets

Snowmen, candy canes, and plenty of Santa’s elves will appear at drive-through holiday light shows across Kansas City, starting in November.

Here’s a guide to tickets and shows in the Kansas City area.

Arrowhead Stadium will ring in the holiday season with a new show called “Magic of Lights,” running Nov. 24 through Dec. 24.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Vehicles will be able to drive through the stadium’s festival of LED lights and digital animation from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m any day except Dec. 5. and Dec. 12. Buses are not permitted.

Tickets can be purchased online. Advance tickets start at $25 per weekday and $30 for the weekend. Tickets will be sold at the gate for $35 on the weekdays and $40 on weekends.

“Holiday Light & Magic,” another new light show to drive through this season, will take place near the Legends Outlets at Wyandotte County Park, 12599 State Ave. The show will run from Nov. 16 until Jan. 2.

Cars will be able to drive through the Christmas themed light show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets for time slots went on sale Oct. 10 at $20 per vehicle. Proceeds will benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Kansas City’s annual “Winter Magic” show returns to Swope Park on Nov. 2. Cars will be able to drive through the park’s display of lights until Jan. 2.

The show is put on alongside Kansas City Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners. Tickets for time slots, starting at 6 p.m., can be purchased in advance online. The show boasts a 300-foot light tunnel, spinning trees, a toy workshop, snowflakes and candy canes. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the KC Parks fund.