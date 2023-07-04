Holiday let council tax crackdown backfires – costing local authorities millions

Michael Gove has proposed plans under which home owners would need planning permission to let out second properties - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency

A tax crackdown on holiday let and second homeowners has backfired, with local councils left millions of pounds poorer as a result.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has said he wants to protect local people from being “pushed out of cherished towns, cities and villages by huge numbers of short-term lets”.

And tourist hotspots with high numbers of second homes, such as in Devon and Cornwall, have also threatened to heavily increase council tax paid on second homes.

The Labour-led Government in Wales approved powers to increase council tax on second homes by up to 300pc from April this year.

But second homeowners fleeing increased council tax bills are using a loophole that is now draining councils’ reserves.

The law allows owners of second properties can claim they are small businesses and pay business rates instead of council tax if they let them out for 70 days – or 10 weeks.

They can then claim 100pc tax relief if their property has a rateable business value of less than £12,000. Those with rateable values between £12,000 and £15,000 can claim relief on a sliding scale.

Real estate firm Colliers estimates that this system is losing local councils across England and Wales around £170m a year, up from £150m in 2022.

An increasing number of holiday let and second homeowners are switching to business rates.

There are now over 85,044 holiday let properties in the business rates lists in England and Wales eligible for 100pc business rates relief.

Welsh holiday home crackdown

This means they do not pay business rates or council tax. Last year, this figure was just 79,150, and the year before 73,000.

In Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset alone, 13,085 new properties have started claiming 100pc business rates relief over the past six years.

This is more than double the number claiming relief at the start of 2017, when the Government doubled the thresholds for qualifying properties’ rateable values from £6,000 to £12,000.

The issue is most acute in Cornwall where 12,065 holiday let properties do not pay either business rates or council tax.

Colliers estimate that if these properties paid council tax, over £27 million of extra income would be raised every year in Cornwall alone.

Meanwhile, house prices in Cornwall have risen over 63pc over the past five years.

John Webber, business rates head at Colliers, said: “Despite posturing little has been done by the Government in the last five years to properly reform the business rates system.

“The fact that the number of properties entering the business rates lists is still growing, is a testament that the deterrent is not working.”

Mr Webber said this was especially extraordinary given the pressures on local authorities’ finances, and the subsequent need for the Government to fill any gaps.

A surge in second home ownership in towns like St Ives in Cornwall prompted local government to increase taxes on such properties - John Lawrence

The Government has argued that councils are compensated for loss of business rates through the local government finance system.

But Mr Webber says the point is less money will be collected locally, which will mean less to spend on services.

He added: “By increasing council tax by the maximum allowable this year while at the same time cutting services, Cornwall Council is simply missing the point if it believes ‘quadrupling’ council tax on second homes is the answer.

“Doing that will only force even more people to flip from council tax to business rates.

“While politicians bicker about the lack of social housing in places like Cornwall and portray people buying second homes as the villains, if they charged holiday let owners at least the same as a council taxpayer they would have received over £100m to build affordable housing in Cornwall alone.

“The problem is not second homeowners, it is politicians failing to understand the issues and having the courage to do something about it – it really is not difficult.”

Mr Gove said back in April that he was “determined” to ensure more people have access to local homes at affordable prices, and to prioritise families desperate to rent or buy a home of their own close to where they work.

He announced changes set to come into force later this year after a consultation. These included new holiday let homeowners being forced to seek planning permission.

The move comes as a surge in second homeownership in holiday hotspots such as St Ives in Cornwall and Whitby in North Yorkshire has been blamed for pricing locals out and leaving homes empty for much of the year.

Cornwall Council and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities were approached for comment.