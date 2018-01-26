Holiday leads UCLA past Cal, 70-57

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Coming into Thursday night's game, California and UCLA were both struggling, and only one was going to come out feeling better as the second half of Pac-12 play begins.

Aaron Holiday had 21 points and the Bruins put together a pair of impressive runs to beat Cal 70-57 and snap a three-game losing streak.

''We're going to have to build on that,'' said UCLA coach Steve Alford.

UCLA (14-7, 5-4 Pac-12) shot 41.7 percent on 48 field-goal attempts, while Cal was 22-of-62 (35.5 percent) shooting.

The Bears dropped their seventh straight, turning the ball over 15 times.

''Our team is young,'' said Cal coach Wyking Jones. ''It's their first time in this atmosphere, so I kind of expected it.''

The Bears were a little younger Thursday, playing without leading scorer Don Coleman (16.9 per game) who was left home for a violation of team rules.

Freshman Justice Sueing led the Bears with 24 points and Marcus Lee added 13. The rest of the team scored 20 points on 8-of-33 (24 percent) shooting.

Lee got into early foul trouble and, with him on the bench, the Bruins went on most of its 18-0 run that gave them a 32-27 lead late in the first half. Cal went almost 8 1/2 minutes without a field goal.

UCLA started four guard for the first time this season, and Alford felt the adjustment showed early in the game.

''I thought we were much better in the second half with four guards,'' Alford said. ''We're long, we're fast, we're very good in transition and I do think it got us more in transition.''

After Sueing scored eight in a row to give Cal a 47-45 lead midway through the second half, a 16-4 UCLA run put the game away.

Jaylen Hands added 14 points and Kris Wilkes scored 10.

''Aaron Holiday is their guy,'' Jones said. ''Night in and night out, he's the go-to guy for them. He did his job tonight. I'm not surprised when he plays well. He's a great player.''