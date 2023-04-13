Holiday landlords fear fees of up to £1,000 a year under Gove’s ‘anti-business’ crackdown

Britain's Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, Michael Gove - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Holiday home landlords fear they will face fees of up to £1,000 a year under Michael Gove’s latest “anti-business” buy-to-let crackdown.

Mr Gove has unveiled plans to force owners of lettable holiday homes to register their properties on a national database and seek planning permission before converting them into short-term lets.

Property owners would have to pay an annual fee to be included on the register, mirroring a similar index of long-term rental properties that costs as much as £2,000 every five years.

Industry experts fear charges for the holiday home register may be higher, given there are fewer of them but require similar levels of administration.

Tim Thomas of Propertymark, the trade body for estate agents, estimated charges could be as much as £1,000 a year.

Mr Thomas said: “To charge that on an annual basis is a lot of money.

“You might get a postcode lottery, too. In London, you’d expect the fee to be greater than elsewhere. And it would also depend on the local authorities’ resources to collect the fee annually.”

It came as former Housing secretary Simon Clarke attacked Mr Gove's policies as “anti-business.”

Former Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Simon Clarke - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

He told the Times: “So many of our interventions in the housing market, from anti-business ones like this [restrictions on rental properties] to very costly demand-side subsidies like Help to Buy, stem from our failure to build enough homes, and to make the argument to the public about why this matters.”

Andy Fenner, chief executive of the Short Term Accommodation Association, said Mr Gove had made holiday home landlords the “fall guys” for a failure of Government policy.

Mr Fenner said: “There is a shortage of rentals and a shortage of homes because the Government is missing its housebuilding targets. But it is easy for them to look at our sector and say that these problems are caused by us.”

Mr Thomas warned that properties could be left empty if the rules are drawn to broadly and landlords are “dragged into" them.

Story continues

Mr Thomas said: “Some private landlords let residential properties for small periods in the year when they have gaps in tenants. These rules could therefore see homes left empty for periods of time.

“If this legislation is to ensure the supply of homes is maximised, some consideration needs to be had for these landlords.”

Mr Gove has argued that the crackdown is necessary after a boom in holiday home rentals fuelled by online platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

Websites such as these have “pushed out” locals from “cherished towns, cities and villages”, leading to less affordable housing, the Levelling up secretary has said.

Rental income from Britain’s 290,000 holiday lets has soared 54pc since 2018, jumping from £4.5bn to £6.91bn in 2022 according to data firm AirDNA.

While the threat of large annual fees is hanging over the heads of short-term landlords, the Government is also considering forcing platforms such as Airbnb to pay for the costs of running the proposed register.

Theo Lomas, Airbnb’s northern Europe public policy boss, urged the Government to “strike a balance between protecting housing and supporting everyday families who let their space to help afford their home and keep pace with rising living costs”.

As well as an annual fee to be on the register, holiday home landlords must pay a one-off fee of £452 for planning permission to move into the vacation rental market for the first time.

A spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, which is drawing up plans for the register, declined to comment.

Second home ownership in holiday hotspots such as St Ives in Cornwall and Whitby in North Yorkshire has been blamed for pricing locals out and leaving the areas empty for much of the year.

Last year residents of Whitby voted to ban new holiday homes in an effort to address the problem.