Holiday at home: bring your skin to life with a hint of bronze

The purpose of bronzer is not to look “bronze”. Bronzers should simply make your skin looks happier, as if it’s been on (an SPF-wearing) holiday and has a drama-free life. I love creamy or liquid options. They apply like moisturiser and leave you with dewy, sun-kissed skin. Prefer a matt – not flat – finish? Try finely milled powder versions, dusted lightly over the face. They also give great definition. Whatever your texture choice, remember your shade should be no more than 2x darker than your natural complexion. As per this Missoni SS20 look, bronzer should warm the skin, not bake it.

1. Oskia Nutri-Bronze Adaptive Sheer Tinted Serum £58, oskiaskincare.com

2. Victoria Beckham Smoky Eye Brick in Silk £48, victoriabeckhambeauty.com

3. Fenty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer £28, harveynichols.com

4. Chantecaille Lip Chic £38, spacenk.com

5. Nars Matte Bronzing Powder £31, narscosmetics.co.uk









I can’t do without… A gloriously ungreasy bath oil to soothe your worries

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s taken me years to understand the ritual of bathing. Baths were for people who enjoyed wallowing in their own dirt – surely you’d never leave it clean? I came to realise it was a different kind of cleansing. I would take to my bath when I felt unwell, but as time went on, I began to understand their magical abilities, if not to resolve, to at least soothe beyond the physical. I’ve taken a bath to wallow away the pain of everything from a frustrating day to a relationship breakup to the state of the economy. Bath time has also proved a wonderful form of escapism whether via reading a book (damp pages are par for the course), listening to a podcast or just sitting in joyous silence. An indulgent bath oil seals the deal. Many variants create messy baths and leave you oilier than a mackerel, so you need one that relieves you of that annoying job and greasy skin. I love the excellent range from this sustainable British brand. All three (divine) scents – Rosa (jasmine, rose, grapefruit), Myrtle (peppermint, lemon myrtle, rosemary) and Holly (black pepper, cardamom, lemon ) – have an almond oil base. However, unlike a lot of bath oils, it doesn’t just sit on the surface; it quickly turns milky, rinsing away with the bath water – and feelings of anxiety. No wonder Sylvia Plath wrote: ‘There must be quite a few things a hot bath won’t cure, but I don’t know many of them.’ Sister & Co Bath Soak, £20, sisterandcompany.co.uk

Story continues

On my radar… Skin hydration, protection and a luxury candle

Glowing review Developed by a prize winning reconstructive surgeon, this hydrating pearlescent oil improves elastin, reduces visible signs of ageing and gives good glow. Revive Glow Elixir Hydrating Radiance Oil, £100, harrods.com

A new flame A heavenly mix of water lily, orris, vetiver and, of course, orange blossom, this long-lasting candle is a great way to usher the outside in. Jo Malone Orange Blossom Candle, £51, jomalone.co.uk

Golden hour Invisible (so perfect for all skin tones), weightless (no pore-clogging ingredients) and scentless (sensitive skin friendly). Hello SPF perfection. Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen, £30, cultbeauty.co.uk

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto