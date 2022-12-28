Holiday high school hoops results and scores for Fort Worth-area basketball teams

Brian Gosset
Boys

Fort Bend Marshall 64, Mansfield Timberview 53

Pitt commit Jaland Lowe led Marshall with 30 points, including 20 in the second half to help the Buffalos pull away from the Wolves in the first round of the Whataburger Orange division on Wednesday at Mansfield Legacy HS.

Marshall, No. 2 in the latest Class 5A state rankings, went on an 8-1 run after Timberview pulled to within 54-49 midway through the fourth quarter.

Timberview’s Tyler Turner hit two free throws to make it a five-point game.

One Wolves possession earlier, Turner converted the 3-point play to get the Wolves within 52-47 with 4:19 left in the game. Trevon Krudewig hit a basket in the lane and was fouled late in the third for Timberview, but the Wolves trailed 48-40 after three.

Marshall continued to lead anywhere from four to eight points before pulling away late.

With the game tied at 8 in the first quarter, Timberview then led 14-10 fueled by back-to-back threes from Turner and Caleb Richard. Timberview led by that score from one.

The Buffs used an 8-2 run to grab the lead before Ryan Wright hit a Timberview three to put the Wolves on top 19-18. But Marshall scored the next nine points and led 29-23 at intermission.

Chris Catchings added 19 points for Marshall.

Timberview hit six 3-pointers in the first half, but was held to two in the third and one in the fourth. Turner led the Wolves with 21 points. Richard chipped in 11.

Colleyville Heritage 66, Irving MacArthur 48

A 20-8 burst in the second quarter helped push the Panthers to a big win over MacArthur to open the Holiday Shootoiut at Garland Lakeview Centennial HS.

Sammon Johnson led all scorers with 26 points for Heritage, which started the day No. 13 in the 5A state rankings and No. 5 in the area rankings.

Heritage edged out MacArthur 18-15 after the first quarter, but the Panthers led 38-23 at intermission.

Zedrick Carter added 16 points for Heritage. Tristan Strength chipped in seven.

Scores

Argyle 67, Ennis 49

Arlington Heights 63, Lamar 60

Brewer 55, Fossil Ridge 45

Boyd 59, Western Hills 58

Byron Nelson 76, Sherman 47

Colleyville Heritage 66, MacArthur 48

Eastern Hills 48, Brewer 45

Fellowship 61, Cornerstone 46

FWC 72, Irvington 46

Gainesville 64, Keene 33

Grandview 51, Wichita Falls 39

Grandview 85, Rio Vista 80

Huckabay 40, Keene 39

Huckabay 55, Venus 50

Joshua 56, Paradise 35

Kennedale 53, Stephenville 46

Kennedale 67, Hirschi 62

LBJ Austin 55, Fossil Ridge 35

Liberty Hill 54, Granbury 46

Lipan 55, Franklin County 38

Mansfield 61, Carroll 57

Marcus 59, Northwest 58

Marshall 64, Timberview 53

Nocona 63, Boyd 57

North Forney 49, Argyle 36

Paschal 57, Joshua 52

Paschal 41, Springtown 39

Pearce 70, Tascosa 49

Rider 54, Western Hills 39

Rio Vista 51, Meridian 50

Saginaw 68, Bridgeport 38

Seguin 59, Bell 43

Southwest 58, Wilmer Hutchins 49

Sunnyvale 88, Trimble Tech 33

Temple Christian 62, Nazarene Christian 42

Timber Creek 65, Boyd 41

Timber Creek 71, Rider 42

Girls

Argyle Liberty Christian 55, SA Cole 14

The Warriors rolled past the Cougars in the first round of the Whataburger Blue division at Saginaw HS.

Emma Kay Martin led Liberty Christian with 21 points.

Liberty (16-4), No. 1 in the TAPPS 5A rankings and No. 5 in the area rankings (4A/others), started the game with a 10-1 run and led 18-3 after the first quarter. Austen Goodgion’s layup put the Warriors up 19 in the second quarter and Cole only scored one point as Liberty led 32-4 at the break.

Martin added nine points in the third as the lead grew to 51-8 after three.

Midlothian Heritage 61, Katy Seven Lakes 37

The Jaguars held Seven Lakes to nine points in each of the final three quarters in a big win during the second round of the Aggieland Invitational.

Heritage improved its mark to 18-4.

The Jags also beat George Ranch 81-39 to start the tourney on Tuesday.

Three scored in double figures against George Ranch, led by Jerzie Bryant’s 19 followed by Natalya Shelton (18) and Taysie Trejo (10). The Jags led 21-7 after one and 48-21 at the break.

Bryant led Heritage with 27 against Seven Lakes. Trejo added 17 and Shelton chipped in 10. Heritage entered the week No. 19 in the 5A state rankings and No. 3 in the area.

Scores

Alvarado 55, Hudson 40

Alvarado 49, Village 45

Brewer 68, Richland 42

Centennial 57, St Agnes 43

Chapel Hill 71, Springtown 30

CT Academy 65, Fellowship 21

Glen Rose 70, Aggieland HS 27

Glen Rose 80, Wheatley 26

Granbury 43, Eaton 25

Kaufman 65, Venus 30

Lake Country 46, Brownwood 35

Lake Creek 55, Centennial 46

Liberty Christian 55, Cole 14

Liberty Hill 51, Centennial 18

Lipan 87, Buena Vista 12

Malakoff 39, Springtown 21

Midlothian 45, Fayetteville 38

Midlothian Heritage 81, George Ranch 39

Midlothian Heritage 61, Seven Lakes 37

Nazarene Christian 27, Burton 17

St Paul’s Prep 72, HSIFW 26

Temple Christian 59, JCSA 38

