Holiday high school hoops results and scores for Fort Worth-area basketball teams
Send updates and scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Boys
Fort Bend Marshall 64, Mansfield Timberview 53
Pitt commit Jaland Lowe led Marshall with 30 points, including 20 in the second half to help the Buffalos pull away from the Wolves in the first round of the Whataburger Orange division on Wednesday at Mansfield Legacy HS.
Marshall, No. 2 in the latest Class 5A state rankings, went on an 8-1 run after Timberview pulled to within 54-49 midway through the fourth quarter.
Timberview’s Tyler Turner hit two free throws to make it a five-point game.
One Wolves possession earlier, Turner converted the 3-point play to get the Wolves within 52-47 with 4:19 left in the game. Trevon Krudewig hit a basket in the lane and was fouled late in the third for Timberview, but the Wolves trailed 48-40 after three.
Marshall continued to lead anywhere from four to eight points before pulling away late.
With the game tied at 8 in the first quarter, Timberview then led 14-10 fueled by back-to-back threes from Turner and Caleb Richard. Timberview led by that score from one.
The Buffs used an 8-2 run to grab the lead before Ryan Wright hit a Timberview three to put the Wolves on top 19-18. But Marshall scored the next nine points and led 29-23 at intermission.
Chris Catchings added 19 points for Marshall.
Timberview hit six 3-pointers in the first half, but was held to two in the third and one in the fourth. Turner led the Wolves with 21 points. Richard chipped in 11.
Colleyville Heritage 66, Irving MacArthur 48
A 20-8 burst in the second quarter helped push the Panthers to a big win over MacArthur to open the Holiday Shootoiut at Garland Lakeview Centennial HS.
Sammon Johnson led all scorers with 26 points for Heritage, which started the day No. 13 in the 5A state rankings and No. 5 in the area rankings.
Heritage edged out MacArthur 18-15 after the first quarter, but the Panthers led 38-23 at intermission.
Zedrick Carter added 16 points for Heritage. Tristan Strength chipped in seven.
Scores
Argyle 67, Ennis 49
Arlington Heights 63, Lamar 60
Brewer 55, Fossil Ridge 45
Boyd 59, Western Hills 58
Byron Nelson 76, Sherman 47
Eastern Hills 48, Brewer 45
Fellowship 61, Cornerstone 46
FWC 72, Irvington 46
Gainesville 64, Keene 33
Grandview 51, Wichita Falls 39
Grandview 85, Rio Vista 80
Huckabay 40, Keene 39
Huckabay 55, Venus 50
Joshua 56, Paradise 35
Kennedale 53, Stephenville 46
Kennedale 67, Hirschi 62
LBJ Austin 55, Fossil Ridge 35
Liberty Hill 54, Granbury 46
Lipan 55, Franklin County 38
Mansfield 61, Carroll 57
Marcus 59, Northwest 58
Nocona 63, Boyd 57
North Forney 49, Argyle 36
Paschal 57, Joshua 52
Paschal 41, Springtown 39
Pearce 70, Tascosa 49
Rider 54, Western Hills 39
Rio Vista 51, Meridian 50
Saginaw 68, Bridgeport 38
Seguin 59, Bell 43
Southwest 58, Wilmer Hutchins 49
Sunnyvale 88, Trimble Tech 33
Temple Christian 62, Nazarene Christian 42
Timber Creek 65, Boyd 41
Timber Creek 71, Rider 42
Girls
Argyle Liberty Christian 55, SA Cole 14
The Warriors rolled past the Cougars in the first round of the Whataburger Blue division at Saginaw HS.
Emma Kay Martin led Liberty Christian with 21 points.
Liberty (16-4), No. 1 in the TAPPS 5A rankings and No. 5 in the area rankings (4A/others), started the game with a 10-1 run and led 18-3 after the first quarter. Austen Goodgion’s layup put the Warriors up 19 in the second quarter and Cole only scored one point as Liberty led 32-4 at the break.
Martin added nine points in the third as the lead grew to 51-8 after three.
Midlothian Heritage 61, Katy Seven Lakes 37
The Jaguars held Seven Lakes to nine points in each of the final three quarters in a big win during the second round of the Aggieland Invitational.
Heritage improved its mark to 18-4.
The Jags also beat George Ranch 81-39 to start the tourney on Tuesday.
Three scored in double figures against George Ranch, led by Jerzie Bryant’s 19 followed by Natalya Shelton (18) and Taysie Trejo (10). The Jags led 21-7 after one and 48-21 at the break.
Bryant led Heritage with 27 against Seven Lakes. Trejo added 17 and Shelton chipped in 10. Heritage entered the week No. 19 in the 5A state rankings and No. 3 in the area.
Scores
Alvarado 55, Hudson 40
Alvarado 49, Village 45
Brewer 68, Richland 42
Centennial 57, St Agnes 43
Chapel Hill 71, Springtown 30
CT Academy 65, Fellowship 21
Glen Rose 70, Aggieland HS 27
Glen Rose 80, Wheatley 26
Granbury 43, Eaton 25
Kaufman 65, Venus 30
Lake Country 46, Brownwood 35
Lake Creek 55, Centennial 46
Liberty Christian 55, Cole 14
Liberty Hill 51, Centennial 18
Lipan 87, Buena Vista 12
Malakoff 39, Springtown 21
Midlothian 45, Fayetteville 38
Midlothian Heritage 81, George Ranch 39
Midlothian Heritage 61, Seven Lakes 37
Nazarene Christian 27, Burton 17
St Paul’s Prep 72, HSIFW 26
Temple Christian 59, JCSA 38