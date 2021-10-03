Holiday Heroes to help local families celebrate Halloween

The holiday season was tough for a lot of families last year. While assistance programs for winter holiday gifts, food, and clothing generally start accepting applications early, one Autumn celebration is not usually included when area groups are collecting donations.

Last year, one area mom set out to change that. Kayla Akins said she loves Halloween. "I always think about how there are all these groups that help with Christmas, but there isn't anything for Halloween," Akins said.

In September 2020, she decided she was going to change that. "I decided I was going to find a way to bring some light to our community." By the time the holiday came around, Akins had handed out 30 costumes to area kids in need.

"This year, I hope to double that!" Akins said. Last year, individual donors and local small business pitched in, assisting kids with costumes and donating pumpkins to be carved. "Who doesn't love carving pumpkins around Halloween?" Akins said.

Akins started a Facebook group called "holiday heroes (ardmore area)" [https://www.facebook.com/groups/342517596884617/] to connect families in need and donors. A list has begun in the group for those seeking help and those who would like to donate costumes, pumpkins (for carving or painting), and bags or buckets for trick-or-treating. Amazon and Walmart wishlists are also available online for those who wish to help. Several local businesses have agreed to act as drop off locations for the drive, including Ray of Sunshine Sweets and Treats and the Bargain Lady in Ardmore and Dirty Details Auto Detail in Lone Grove. For more information, email Akin at holidayheroes580@gmail.com.

