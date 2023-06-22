Holiday heaven or health hazard? The truth about your heatwave-busting wild swim

There could be a dark secret lurking beneath the surface of our favourite swimming spots - Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

The wild swimming revolution has been well-documented. These days city-dwellers ritually flock to rivers and lakes at the first sight of sun, with holidays and even hen-dos now framed around the pursuit. But is there a dark secret lurking beneath the surface of our favourite swimming spots?

Last week, Twitter user Jo Harding posted an image of a young boy lying prone on the floor next to a sick bucket. Accompanied was the caption: “My son after playing in the River Wye at his Year Six camp this weekend. Our children can’t play in rivers anymore.” She claimed that, along with her son, 10 other children became poorly after visiting a stretch of river near the village of Hoarwirthy in Herefordshire, adding: “Our focus should be on who pollutes the river and who allows it to happen.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not the only report of sickness after swimming in the UK’s waterways, according to pressure group Surfers against Sewage (SAS), who says it was alerted to more 798 incidents of illness in the past year. Among the complaints were gastroenteritis, ear, nose and throat infections plus skin rashes and urine infections. The group claims pollution “plagues our rivers, seas and coasts, making us sick and spoiling our favourite swim spots”.

When it comes water pollution, there are three driving forces: untreated sewage released by water companies accounts for roughly 35 per cent, while the overuse of fertiliser and pesticides in agriculture causes around 40 per cent of the damage. A further 18 per cent comes from chemical and litter “run-off” from nearby roads and towns.

Pressure groups say that pollution is plaguing our rivers, seas and coasts, making us sick - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Water companies are legally allowed to discharge untreated wastewater through sewer overflows during periods of heavy rain, but clean-water campaign groups claim that the practice is being abused, or at least underreported. SAS says raw sewage was dumped into designated bathing waters a shocking 5,000 times between May and September last year – a time when parts of the UK basked in heatwaves and wild swimming boomed.

More damning details emerged last year when a report by a parliamentary committee labelled England’s rivers as a dangerous “chemical cocktail” of sewage, agricultural waste, and plastic. It highlighted “wet wipe reefs in rivers” and “fatbergs as big as blue whales clogging up drains” as some of the key problems.

How clean are our rivers and lakes?

Unpicking exactly how clean our rivers are is murky, with vociferous voices on both sides of the debate. Activists such as former punk-band frontman Feargal Sharkey claim spills from water companies have turned Britain’s rivers into “open sewers”. In a letter to Tory MPs earlier this year he wrote: “Not one English river is classed as being in a healthy condition, none meet good chemical standards and few meet good ecological standards.”

Others argue that increased monitoring of water quality over recent years has given the misleading impression of dirtier rivers. Even the Rivers Trust, a pressure group which campaigns against sewage pollution, concedes that it’s currently impossible to draw any conclusions about how spills are changing year by year. This should change by 2024 when almost all storm overflows are due to be recorded.

Story continues

[INSERT GRAPHICS OF GOOD/BAD SPOTS]



Still, there’s no doubt there are issues. According to the Environment Agency, only 14 per cent of English rivers are of good ecological standing. And the UK came a dismal bottom for bathing water quality in Europe in 2020 – the last year it was included in the European Environmental Agency rankings.

Given that there are multiple drivers of pollution, it’s a complex problem to solve. Even if sewage discharges are reduced, for example, agricultural and chemical contamination will likely remain an issue. The Rivers Trust is calling for the Government to take more urgent action, and lobbying for a near total ban on certain types of industrial chemicals and better monitoring of their impact.

How can I check whether my chosen wild swimming spot is safe?

While it’s relatively easy to check sea water quality at beaches up and down the country through live maps from pressure groups such as Surfers against Sewage, less extensive data is currently available for rivers and lakes as only a handful are listed as designated bathing spots by the Government.

A small number of popular inland swimming spots are documented in the Environment Agency’s Swimfo website, which provides up to date (and historic) data on water quality, with the most recent samples taken within the last fortnight or so. Among the spots rated “excellent” in its annual rankings are the popular Frensham Great Ponds in Surrey, various parts of Lake Windermere and Hampstead Mixed Ponds (though the ladies-only pool only managed to garner a “good” rating). Cotswold Country Park and Beach (the UK’s largest inland sandy beach with a large swimming lagoon) received the top rating, as did Colwick Country Park, near Nottingham.

Protestors from Save Windermere have gone to great lengths to protest sewage being released into the lake - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Serpentine Lake in London’s Hyde Park, a highly popular year-round swimming venue with its own swimming club, has only managed a rating of “sufficient” for three years in a row. Environment Agency monitoring found occasional problems with faecal pollution in this water, of which birds are suspected to be the main source.

Two locations have received a “poor” classification, with a warning that bathing is “not advised”. The first is a formerly popular stretch of the River Wharfe at Cromwheel just outside of the quaint Yorkshire market town of Ilkley. It seems that its location just downstream of the town’s sewage treatment works has led to its high pollution levels. Meanwhile, Wolvercote Mill Stream in Oxford has also been rated “poor” after a survey found high levels of E Coli and Enterococci in the water.

[INSERT MAP OF 10 LAKES]

For historic data, the Rivers Trust has a “sewage map” which details the number of spills from water companies in rivers across the country last year. Unfortunately, though this may provide a general picture of discharge frequency, it’s not helpful when seeking up-to-date information for your next wild swimming trip. Only Thames Water currently releases live spill data, which can be viewed here. However, other water companies are expected to provide this data soon, including Yorkshire Water and United Utilities by the end of this year. The map also doesn’t include any data for Scotland and Ireland.

In the absence of complete information, it’s worth researching your destination on social media or Google to see if any alarms have previously been raised.

Clean Water Action demonstrated in Hastings after sewage was released into the sea in Sussex - David McHugh / Brighton Pictures

Seven ways to stay safe while wild swimming

Though the live data on the state of the UK’s rivers remains limited and the situation changes frequently, there are some general tips for minimising your risk of injury and illness when wild swimming.

The Rivers Trust advises avoiding entering the water immediately downstream of sewage discharges and to avoid certain locations after it has been raining due to storm overflow. Steer clear of stretches of rivers close to towns and urban areas as these are more likely to be contaminated by litter and run-off from nearby roads. Swimmers should also avoid swallowing any water and wash soon after exiting. Don’t jump into any body of water in case of dangerous debris or rocks underneath the surface. Cover cuts and don’t enter water with more significant wounds. If you have any hesitations or concerns exit the water immediately. The Rivers Trust also urges swimmers who see signs of sewage pollution to call the Environment Agency incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or Natural Resources Wales on 0300 065 3000.

[INSERT WHAT MAKES UP SEWAGE GRAPHIC]

To protect the environment and make wild swimming safer, clean-river campaigners want more transparency from water companies (including live spill data across the board), and increased government regulation of the use of harmful chemicals in everyday products. On a smaller scale, the Rivers Trust is also encouraging the public to get involved in litter picking events and fundraising.

Do you go wild swimming in the UK’s rivers and lakes? Are you concerned about the water quality in your favourite spot? Join the conversation in the comments below