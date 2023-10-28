The holiday ‘Goldilocks windows’, for the best weather at the lowest prices

Autumn is the perfect time for a classic Pacific Coast Highway drive between Los Angeles and San Francisco - Getty/iStockphoto

What’s the formula for the perfect holiday? Temperature plus sunshine, minus cost, divided by other people? Or do you need to subtract the hurricane risk? Add the chance of spotting whales? Multiply by the square root of the price of a glass of wine?

Deciding where to go when is tough stuff, requiring complicated maths, scientific methods, stickies and spreadsheets. Because there’s more to getting it right than simply looking at the forecast.

Even the loveliest destinations, at the so-called “best” times, can be marred by extortionate rate spikes or enormous crowds. However, it can be done. Everywhere has its sweet spot: that moment when you can find the balance of cost, crowds, weather and X-factor.

For example, it might be as the rainy season tips into the dry, when weather is still mostly reliable and prices mostly reasonable. It might be the shoulder-season month when the cultural scene is at its liveliest, the low-season bargain that’s worth the risk of iffy weather, or the period when ­conditions are so-so but the wildlife is out of this world. Or maybe it’s when the climate doesn’t suit the majority of travellers but it happens to be ­perfect for hiking, biking, running or diving.

When you’re doing your own research, bear a few things in mind. First, look around the edges: those weeks before and after school holidays and/or monsoons, when you may luck out on perfect weather, but at a fraction of the cost.

Also, seek out oddities. For instance, according to British Airways, the week of July 4 is a good time to visit New York – it works out cheaper because many people flee the city for ­Independence Day vacations (British Airways ­Holidays offers a three-night four-star July break from £774pp B&B; britishairways.com). Or how about experiencing a Greek Easter (which is May 5 2024)? It falls outside UK school holiday season, so there are fewer overseas visitors, and you get a fascinating cultural experience, reckons ­Inntravel, which offers a week’s walking in Crete at this time (from £1,060pp; inntravel.co.uk).

Story continues

Sounds complicated? Don’t worry. We’ve done the work for you, identifying 10 places and a great time to go to each – not necessarily the hottest, quietest or cheapest months, but those that offer an excellent middle ground.

And the one golden rule? Once our favoured ­holiday month, August – now variously too hot, too cold, too wet, too hurricane-y, too expensive, too busy – is no longer the sweet spot for anywhere.

Skip ahead:

See Botswana at its lushest

When to go: late Jan to late Feb

You’ll need waterproofs to visit ­Botswana in “green season”. However, you may be able to afford a good one by visiting this notoriously expensive spot when prices are cheapest. Take uber-luxe Jack’s Camp, by Makgadikgadi Pans: nightly rates are 42 per cent lower off-season than in the July-­August peak. Visit here at this time and you’ll also ­discover Africa’s far ­lesser-known “great migration”: ­January-March sees 30,000 zebra traipse to the edge of the pans to graze its luxuriant grasses – with predators such as lion, leopard and cheetah in pursuit.

Discover Africa’s far lesser-known 'great migration' in the low season - Natural Selection

True, January is the country’s ­wettest month, February a little less so, with average highs of 30C. But it rarely rains all day: expect afternoon showers, with the potential for photogenic storms. And everything looks so very lush. The air is less dusty, and the usually parched salt pans become a shallow pool that attracts not only zebra but a bevy of birds, including enormous flocks of flamingo.

Book it: Natural World Safaris (01273 691642; naturalworldsafaris.com) offers a 10-day tailor-made Botswana trip, staying at Jack’s Camp, from £15,000pp, including full-board accommodation, excluding flights. Audley (01993 838530; audleytravel.com) offers an 11-day tailor-made trip, combining Nxai Pan and Makgadikgadi, from £8,090pp including full-board and flights

Back to index

Skip the spring rush in Japan

When to go: February

Central Japan is never quiet – least so right now, thanks to pent-up post-­pandemic demand. But travelling in low-season February and into early March can be a great way to avoid the spring rush for cherry blossom while enjoying dry and sunny weather.

Avoid the spring rush by travelling to Japan in low-season - The Image Bank/Getty

Average highs in Tokyo are around 10C at this time, fine for sightseeing. Major sites are open, including ­Nikko’s Toshogu Shrine, Kanazawa Castle and Kyoto’s temples; the Miyajima island ferry, via the Floating Torii Gate, runs year-round. Meanwhile, the Japanese Alps will be snow-capped, a dazzling sight either from brisk hikes or a heated train. Warming up is easy: dip into Japan’s onsen (hot springs) or tuck into specialties like Takayama’s hida beef steamed buns.

February also has a less well-known blossom season: plum trees typically flower from mid-February into March in the Tokyo and Kyoto regions. Kairakuen, one of the “Three Great Gardens of Japan” (an easy day trip from Tokyo), is a great place to see them.

Book it: Gane & Marshall (01822 600600; ganeandmarshall.com) offers a 14-day tailor-made Classic Japan trip from £3,345pp, including B&B accommodation, some meals and Japan Rail Pass, excluding flights

Back to index

Go further in Patagonia

When to go: March to early April

Austral autumn is perfect for Patagonia. The air is cooling but crisp (expect 5-15C), skies are mostly clear, the wind drops, and fall colours blaze against the glaciers, peaks and icy lakes – great for photography. It’s ideal for hikes, too, especially in Los Glaciares and Torres del Paine national parks – trails will still be free of snow but also free of people.

Make the most of your annual leave by travelling over Easter (March 31 2024): because it’s considered the end of the season in Patagonia, the holiday doesn’t cause a price spike.

Austral autumn is perfect for discovering the landscapes of Patagonia

While we’re in this neck of the woods, Antarctica deserves an honourable ­mention. “You’re guaranteed to see fewer vessels and more cetaceans in March,” says Jeremy Clubb, the founder of Antarctica Cruises. “Minimal sea ice is common, allowing expeditions past the otherwise inaccessible Antarctic Circle.”

Book it: Rainbow Tours (020 8131 8813; rainbowtours.co.uk) offers a 14-night tailor-made Splendours of Patagonia trip from £4,995pp, including accommodation, some meals and flights. Antarctica Cruises (001 888 585 4780; antarcticacruises.com) offers an 18-day Circle and Weddell cruise from £12,455pp, excluding flights

Back to index

Room to spare in New Zealand

When to go: April

New Zealand’s weather is predictably unpredictable – even in high summer. So skip peak season’s crowds, prices and limited availability, and wait until ­austral autumn instead. In April the weather is often more settled, days tend to be crisp and sunny, and temperatures still reasonably warm, especially in the north (average highs in Auckland are 20C). Plus this is when you’ll find Bluff oysters in season, vineyards dripping with fruit, and fall colours – top spots include Wanaka and Queenstown.

Exploring New Zealand by campervan is a popular option for many travellers - United Campervans

Days might be shorter, but that’s all the better for stargazing – try Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Reserve. And it’s still Great Walks season until the end of the month: full facilities are open, but the country’s premier tramps, like the Tongariro Northern Circuit and the Milford Track, are much quieter, making it easier to secure a slot.

And if you want to explore by campervan, you’ll find sites easier to book and vehicles potentially cheaper: a quick search on Britz (britz.com) costed a Venturer two-berth 10-day hire at £2,646 in January, £1,435 in April.

Book it: Discover the World (01737 428347; discover-the-world.com) offers a 21-night New Zealand by Motorhome trip from £3,184pp including van hire, excluding flights

Back to index

Bag empty beaches in Indonesia

When to go: late May and June

The dry season across Indonesia’s west and centre – Sumatra, Java, Bali, Komodo, Lombok – runs from May to September, and the smartest option is to visit early on. The weather is perfect for beach life; Bali is warm and sunny, with temperatures around 27-29C, and perfect diving conditions; Java is hot and dry, good for trekking in the mountains.

May and June is a good time to spot whale sharks off Moyo Island - SeaTrek

It’s a particularly good time for boarding a pinisi. Seas are settled and fairly calm, perfect for exploring on these traditional boats, especially in and around the popular islands of Bali and Komodo. At this time you’ll see fewer other vessels, and will be able to explore hotspots without the crowds. Indeed, it’s a great time for Komodo National Park. The landscape is still relatively green as the rainy season hasn’t long finished (in July-August it’s parched). Also it’s not yet mating season, when the Komodo dragons head for the hills – these mighty creatures are easier to spot by the coast, and it’s a good time to see whale sharks off Moyo Island too.

Book it: SeaTrek Sailing Adventures (0062 361 474 3902; seatrekbali.com) offers a nine-day Whale Sharks, Corals & Dragons cruise around Komodo from £4,171pp including full-board cruise, excluding flights

Back to index

Try summer in sleepy Slovenia

When to go: June to early July

Slovenia won’t be empty in early ­summer – it’s best to hit hotspots like Lake Bled on weekdays, not busy weekends. However, even in June, this magnificent miniature multi-tasker of a country somehow manages to escape the crowds that besiege its neighbours. Lovely Ljubljana isn’t as touristy as Budapest; the trail-laced Julian Alps aren’t as overrun as Austria; the little coast – admittedly rammed July-­August – isn’t as busy as Croatia; the underrated vineyards far less visited than those in Italy. If you want it all, with fewer other people but temperatures pushing over 25C, Slovenia in June is truly sweet.

One of Europe’s most forested countries, with gorgeous mountains, lakes and rivers, Slovenia feels like one big playground. And this is the perfect time to play, with all facilities open but prices not at their summer-holiday peak. Hike meadows flush with wildflowers, access higher routes by cable cars (open for the season), make a summit attempt on iconic Mount Triglav, swim in a warming lake or raft the Soca River.

Book it: Ramblers Walking Holidays (01707 331133, ramblersholidays.co.uk) offers a seven-night small-group Mountains and Lakes of Slovenia trip from £1,815pp including half-board and flights; June 26, July 10 & 21 2024

Back to index

Get quiet roads in California

When to go: mid-Sept to late Oct

Autumn in California? Hit the road. This is the perfect time for a classic Pacific Coast Highway drive between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Indeed, in Monterey County, roughly midway, the months of September and October are known as the “secret season”. The weather is glorious, with sea breezes, low humidity and temperatures still reaching 23-27C but, post Labor Day (September 2 2024) and pre-­Thanksgiving (November 28 2024), prices are reduced and it’s less busy.

Start in San Francisco, at its warmest now, with chilly summer fogs burnt off. Then steer south, enjoying the quieter roads, admiring the dramatic shoreline, keeping an eye out to sea: at various points along the way, there’s a good chance that you’ll spot blue whales, humpbacks, dolphins and seals.

September is also California Wine Month, with many towns and vineyards holding special events, tours and ­tastings to celebrate harvest season. However, as the state is home to 6,200 wineries, it’s easy to avoid the crowds.

Book it: Bon Voyage (0800 316 0194; bon-voyage.co.uk) offers a 14-day California Coast self-drive from £3,695pp including accommodation, car hire and flights

Back to index

Bag bargains in Turkey and Greece

When to go: early to mid-October

As autumn advances, head to the south east Mediterranean. Especially Turkey’s Turquoise Coast and the more southerly Greek isles, where high-season crowds have long gone but both weather and water are still around 24C.

Turkey has a longer sailing season than most of the Mediterranean, and chartering a crewed gulet in October can be up to 40 per cent cheaper than in high season. Grab some friends and set sail, exploring ancient sites, harbour towns and bays without the crowds.

One of the best ways to explore the Turquoise Coast is by boat

Or go land-based with the kids. Crete makes a good half-term choice. “Pricing is up to 30 per cent cheaper than peak summer, and it’s about as far south as you can get in Europe, so the highest likelihood of late sunshine,” reckons Liddy Pleasants of Stubborn Mule Travel. Even if it isn’t beach-lazing weather, there’s plenty to keep everyone occupied – try sea-kayaking, cookery classes or hiking through Samaria Gorge, which is open until late October.

Book it: Red Savannah (01242 787800; redsavannah.com) offers a seven-night charter aboard Kaya Guneri II from £11,279 (sleeps 12), excluding flights. Stubborn Mule Travel (01728 752751; stubbornmuletravel.com) offers a seven-night Crete Adventure from £5,995 for a family of four, including B&B, activities and flights

Back to index

Beat the peak in Costa Rica

When to go: late Nov and early Jan

Costa Rica is never really dry, and its myriad microclimates mean you’ll find varied weather year-round. So consider November – the tail end of the wet, when you’ll find low-season prices and availability but the worst rains are ­finished. Better, school-holiday ­vacationers are gone but peak-season visitors are yet to arrive – great for exploring coast to coast. Resident sloths and howler monkeys are also joined by masses of migratory birds.

Costa Rica is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world - Mountain Kingdoms

You have another great window of opportunity, too, according to Tom Power of Pura Aventura. “Things get busy around Christmas and New Year, then it’s straight into peak season to March,” he says. “However, there’s a little sweet spot in the first few weeks of January where things are quite quiet; you get the best weather down the Pacific coast but fewer people.”

Book it: Mountain Kingdoms (01453 844400; mountainkingdoms.com) offers a 14-day small-group Gentle Walking & Wildlife Costa Rica trip from £3,550pp, including accommodation and most meals, excluding flights; Nov 23 2023, to Nov 21 2024. Pura Aventura (01273 676712; pura-aventura.com) offers a nine-night tailor-made Costa Rica trip from £1,993pp including B&B and 4WD hire, excluding flights

Back to index

Be first on the piste in the Alps

When to go: mid-December

Ski resorts across the Alps open at varying times (see onthesnow.co.uk for projected dates). But they’re all keen to be ready for Christmas, when families and festive skiers descend, paying through the nose for the privilege. However, in the gap between slopes if you scour the snow reports and book late, you may well find fresh, uncrowded snow – and low prices. For instance, at the start of the school ­holidays (December 16-23), Meribel’s plush L’Ours Rouge chalet costs 74 per cent more than it does in December 9-16, the resort’s opening week.

The same goes for the delicious Dolomites, where prices jump significantly as the season progresses – a week’s skiing in February half term is almost twice the price of early ­December. For a tasty bonus, come for Gourmet Skisafari (December 9), where for around €60/£52pp you can ski between mountain huts where Michelin-starred chefs will be there, in person, serving their dishes.

Book it: F&P Travel (01306 264005; fandptravel.com) has seven nights in L’Ours Rouge (sleeps 10) from £8,260 full-board, excluding flights. Ski Solutions (020 7471 7700; skisolutions.com) offers a seven-night break at Alta Badia’s Hotel Planac in early December from £1,140pp, including half-board and flights

Back to index

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.