Holiday gifts for kids 2022: Here are the most epic Lego sets for kids this holiday season

Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
·11 min read
The best Lego sets of 2022.
The best Lego sets of 2022.

Lego sets are a ubiquitous part of childhood. They are a favorite holiday gift and they're indelibly folded into pop culture, from Star Wars to Marvel to Harry Potter and beyond.

Lego may very well be one of the best toys ever invented. That may sound like a bold statement, but hear us out: Legos have been shown to improve social skills that build collaborative relationships, they encourage creativity and evidence shows that they help with motor skills, spatial abilities and problem-solving.

In short, Legos pack a whole ton of learning into play. Kids love them, parents love them and they are a hit holiday gift for any kid. We've rounded up some of the best Lego sets out there. From Lego Star Wars sets to Ninjago to Minecraft builds to little Lego Duplos and more, here are some of the best Lego sets for kids of 2022.

1. Lego City: Lego Express Passenger Train

Best for ages: 7 and up

Every kid should get a Christmas morning train set at one point in their childhood. This fully functioning, build-your-own bullet locomotive has all sorts of cool, electrical components that make this the ultimate DIY train set that will appeal to builders and toy train enthusiasts alike. Accompanied by plenty of track for loops and turns, kids will get miles of play out of this set.

Fun to build and boasting loads of clever details including working lights, a fully stocked dining car, doors that open and close, luggage and bike racks, two crew Minifigures and four passenger Minifigures with luggage, this Lego City set is one of our favorite new sets of 2022.

$190 at Amazon

2. Lego Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Jedi Starfighter

Best for ages: 7 and up

The iconic starfighter from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones has everything a young rebel fighter needs to travel beyond the outer rim to defend the alliance, including four mini-figures and the satellite Obi-Wan Kenobi uses on Geonosis.

This nostalgic ship is a throwback to Attack of the Clones and is bursting with details like red-haired Obi-Wan with lightsaber and hood, storage clips, landing gear and a working blaster.

This Lego Star Wars set comes with three Minifigures: Obi-Wan Kenobi, an R4-P17 astromech droid and the very first Kaminoan Minifigure Taun We, for fans that love to collect rare figures.

$24 at Amazon

3. Lego Friends: Andrea Theater School

Best for ages: 8 and up

Drama-loving kids can act out all of their big ideas in this charming Lego Friends theater set that is a replica of London’s famed West End Theater.

This extensive playhouse has loads of fun details, including customizable backdrops, a full prop room, a dressing room and costumes, lights, a balcony with seating and more. This is the ultimate Lego Friends set to spark imagination for creative play.

$100 at Amazon

4. Lego Harry Potter: Hogwarts Clock Tower

Best for ages: 8 and up

For your budding Potterheads, this set is filled with favorite characters and iconic locations from the beloved movies, including Dumbledore’s office, a fully stocked Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom and the Icy Ballroom, complete with crystalized decor and a fully trimmed, snow-covered Christmas tree.

This Lego Harry Potter set includes eight festive Minifigures; all come dressed in their Yule ball best, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum, Albus Dumbledore and Madame Maxime

$72 at Amazon

5. Lego Dots: Lego Big Message Board

Best for ages: 6 and up

Let them say it out loud with the biggest message board of the Lego Dots line. Lego Dots are one of our new favorites for kids that favor creative self-expression. These flat and decorative Legos allow kids to essentially draw, doodle and write with colorful Lego pieces. The free-form expression of this message board will make the tween in your life think you’re actually cool for gifting this.

This set comes with four 16x16 plates and frame and hanger elements, plus over 800 tiles that include a range of colors and shapes to give kids all they need to speak their minds and express themselves. While this is a favorite Lego Dots set this year, we highly recommend you check out the whole Lego Dots line if you have a creative kid in your life.

$40 at Amazon

6. Lego Ninjago: Lloyd’s Golden Ultra Dragon

Best for ages: 9 and up

Lego Ninjago just dropped a new season; if you have a fan of Sensei Wu’s kid ninja clan their fervor is sure to be renewed this holiday season. Cole’s four-headed golden hydra dragon is the biggest Ninjago dragon ever, with its posable legs and tail and a pair of wings that fold out into three golden blades.

As any Lego Ninjago fan knows, golden Minifigures are a coveted bunch. This set relives adventures from the Ninjago: Crystallized TV series and comes with nine exclusive Minifigures including Golden Oni Lloyd, Golden Kai, Golden Jay, Golden Cole, Golden Zane, the Crystal King, a Vengestone Warrior and two Vengestone Brutes.

$150 at Amazon

7. Lego 3-in-1 Creator: Lego Viking Ship and Midgard Serpent

Best for ages: 9 and up

You never really have a true Lego collection if you don’t have an extra large Lego ship. This Lego 3-and-1 Creator kit not only builds the most epic ship it creates a full Viking adventure. While this isn’t actually branded as a Thor play piece, it will certainly appeal to any kids who love Thor: Love and Thunder.

This 3-in-1 kit comes with four Minifigures and an impressive Midgard Serpent. What's more is it creates three fantastic Viking toys: A Viking Ship, a Viking house with a dragon and a Fenris wolf.

$120 at Amazon

8. Lego 3-in-1 Creator set: Lego Sunken Treasure Mission

Best for ages: 8 and up

We are huge fans of the Lego 3-in-1 Creator toys. They add so many dimensions to creative play and, since they can be built and rebuilt, they are a smart choice for gifting if you’re hoping to keep a kid busy during holiday travel.

This set is sure to set fire to their imaginations with a posable octopus, giant lobster and giant manta ray with movable parts like eyes, pincers and wings. It also comes with an underwater explorer, a treasure chest, a coral reef and a smiling skeleton scuba diver.

$30 at Amazon

9. Lego Disney: Mickey & Friends Castle Defenders

Best for ages: 4 and up

What little kid doesn’t like castles, dragons, knights and princesses? This Duplo set has just enough pieces to challenge preschoolers, but it’s easy enough that they can build and create on their own without frustration. Plus, it has some of their favorite iconic Disney characters, like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck.

$44 at Amazon

10. Lego Minecraft: The Skeleton Dungeon

Best for ages: 8 and up

If there’s one trend that goes perfectly with the classic elements of Legos, it’s Minecraft. Kids can’t get enough of Lego Minecraft builds and the blocky nature of the wildly popular video game lends itself perfectly to Lego bricks.

This set takes the gaming features of Minecraft to the next level with interactive features like a rock slide, a rotating skeleton spawner and a dripstone cave.

$35 at Amazon

11. Lego Icons: Galaxy Explorer

Best for ages: 18 and up

If you were a kid of the 80s you most likely remember building this toy! While it may have been lost decades ago to the hand-me-down toy bin, Lego has heard your nostalgic cry and this favorite toy is back.

This scaled-up version from the Lego Icons line still has all of the little details that will cause the memories to come flooding back, like the nostalgic space icons on the Minifigures red and white space suits, the retro computer console, the classic colors and the space mugs for their space coffee. It comes with added modern features, however, like a retractable ramp and tiny building details.

While this is technically an 18+ set, at 1254 pieces it’s not an ungodly build. Plus, it will just continue on the tradition of parents building alongside kids on Christmas morning.

$75 at Walmart

12. Lego Duplo: Wild Animals of South America

Best for ages: 2 and up

Kids ages 2 and older can take a trip to the wild side with this Lego Duplo set that’s specially designed for preschoolers.

With jungle animals like a baby jaguar, toucan, sloth and alpaca, as well as fun, imagination-stoking, activities including rocks, waterfalls and trees, this is our favorite entry into the world of Legos this year.

$44 on Amazon

13. Lego Friends: Organic Farm

Best for ages: 8 and up

Fun and festivities abound at this Lego Friends farm. One of the best features of the Lego Friends line is how interactive it is. This socially conscious set does not disappoint.

For kids who love animals, this traditional farmhouse comes with chickens, a hen house and a horse to ride and groom. After they are done playing with the animals, the four figures can tend the crops on their tractor or get to work selling eggs and apples—or cook up healthy meals in the outdoor kitchen.

$90 at Amazon

14. Lego Harry Potter: Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets

Best for ages: 9 and up

As part of their 20th anniversary Lego Harry Potter line, this is quite possibly the most epic Lego Harry Potter set of the year and it’s sure to make for the most magical of holiday gifts.

With 11 Minifigures, a posable Basilisk snake with opening jaws, a golden Voldemort and numerous magical rooms and secret chambers, the interactive play of this set is ready for hours of magical and spellbinding play.

$120 at Amazon

15. Lego Stuntz: Double Loop Stunt Arena

Best for ages: 7 and up

This easy-to-build playset has loads of payoff with real stunt action that adds a truly exciting element to Lego play. Lego Stuntz is a relatively new addition to the Lego City line and these toys are a great choice for builders that like a little added excitement to their builds.

This set is loads of fun with two loops, two tension-loaded mechanical motorcycles, a snapping serpent head and two flame features. The two motorcycles take a little bit of technique to get going through the loops but we got to test this one in person—not only is this set tons of fun once you get the hang of it, but it’s also the most-used Lego set during play dates.

$160 at Amazon

16. Lego Duplo: Space Shuttle Mission

Best for ages: 2 and up

For your tiny budding astronaut: This totally manageable 23-piece Lego Duplo set is small in size but big in imaginative possibilities.

This space set includes male and female astronaut figures, a buildable space shuttle with an opening body and wheels that turn, a movable ladder, and a buggy with wheels and a turning radar on top. This fun interactive set can be configured in numerous ways and has loads of play possibilities.

$16 at Amazon

