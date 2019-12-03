Best Golf Gifts 2019: 13 holiday ideas that give back

We sometimes get lost in gift giving season by focusing on how much we spend or trying to find the perfect present. Take this as reminder to step back and appreciate what you already have this holiday season. Add a deeper meaning to holiday giving this year by selecting items that give back. These gift ideas support great causes through donations, raising awareness and sustainable practices.

Life is Good Daily Dose of Iron Chill Cap

The mission of Life is Good is to help create a more positive world for all children. Ten percent of all net profits go to the Life is Good Kids Foundation, which is an organization that impacts over 1 million kids each year by providing childcare professionals with the resources they need. This golf cap will become a fast favorite because of its positive message and extra-soft fabrication. Available at lifeisgood.com

BUY NOW: $17



Welly Bottle

Welly donates three percent of sales to clean water projects around the world with a goal to provide access to clean water to those who need it most. The bottle is made with environment-friendly bamboo and has a double-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot for 14 hours and cold for up to 24 hours.

Available at wellybottle.com

BUY NOW: $33





Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Collection

The Pink Pony Fund is the Ralph Lauren Corporation's initiative to fight cancer by supporting programs for patients in every stage—from screening and diagnosis to treatment through recovery. The company donates 25 percent of each purchase made of a Pink Pony Collection item to the fund.

Available at ralphlauren.com

SHOP NOW





True Linkswear TRUE Knit #MSSTRONG Golf Shoe

Partnering with the MS Society, True donates $30 for every pair of these golf shoes sold to help fund research and support those living with Multiple Sclerosis. The knit shoe is ultra comfortable and lightweight for a comfortable wear round after round. The construction and charitable aspect of these kicks supports the golf shoe company's mission statement for golfers to #EnjoyTheWalk.

Available at truelinkswear.com



Puppies & Golf

Fifty percent of each sale on this fun collection goes to K9s for Warriors, an organization that rescues dogs from shelters and trains them to become service dogs for veterans struggling with PTSD. CBS Sports golf and football reporter Amanda Balionis started this line with the charity-minded company Puppies Make Me Happy based in Southern California to develop unique, cozy and compassionate products.

Available at puppiesmakemehappy.com



Simple Vodka

For every bottle of this vodka produced, the company gives back 20 meals to a US hunger relief program. Over a million meals have been donated since its launch in 2017. The vodka itself is produced sustainably using locally sourced Idaho Russet potatoes and fresh piped water. This gluten-free potato vodka is smooth, tasty and a great way to drink responsibly this winter.

More information at simplevodka.co



Vessel Sunday 2.0

Vessel donates a backpack to a school kid in need with every purchase and this Sunday bag makes for an excellent purchase for the golfer on your list (or yourself). This bag holds all the essentials comfortably with an interchangeable strap for double or single strap carry. It comes in a few color options, but the white version is extra sleek. If you're worried about keeping a white golf bag clean, the micro-suede synthetic leather material wipes away dirt or spills easily so it'll look fresh round after round.

Available at vesselbags.com



Stand Up To Cancer Collection

Support accelerated cancer research by shopping the Stand Up To Cancer collection. This organization is focused on collaborative cancer research programs for more efficient progress toward beating cancer.

Available at shopsu2c.com

BUY NOW: $35





DIFF Eyewear

For every pair of sunglasses purchased, this company donates a pair of eyeglasses or will fund an eye exam for someone in need. The scratch-resistant lenses have 100 percent UVA/UVB protection and ultra-durable frames that look great on any face shape.

Available at diffeyewear.com

BUY NOW: $42.50





Imperial Tour Visor Fundraiser

Starting December 9, Imperial is hosting an auction on limited-edition visors, designed by talented golf-minded artists. Seven one-of-a-kind visors were created, with proceeds for each corresponding to non-profit organizations in the golf world: American Junior Golf Association, Evans Scholars Foundation, The First Green, LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, PGA Reach, Tee It Up for the Troops and Youth on Course.

More information at imperialsports.com



Timbers Kiawah & Peter Millar Beach Cruisers

Peter Millar has partnered with Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club to raise awareness for the conservation of endangered sea turtles around popular golf destination, Kiawah Island, S.C. This custom beach cruiser bike is covered in a bright a turtle print and all proceeds will be donated to the Town of Kiawah's Turtle Patrol program.

More information at timberskiawah.com



Weatherman Umbrella

To celebrate Giving Tuesday, Weatherman is donating $5 of every travel umbrella sold to the Folds of Honor Foundation. This compact umbrella is ultra-durable and easy to pack. After Giving Tuesday ends, the company continues to donates a portion of sales to the Folds of Honor on sales of products in the limited edition Folds of Honor collection. Snag a charitable golf umbrella ($85) for industrial-strength construction that helps provide scholarship to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

Available at weathermanumbrella.com



Parkland Bags

The exterior on these bags is made from recycled water bottles, it takes 12 bottles to make one backpack. These bags come in classic colors and bold prints to match any style and are extremely durable.

Available at parklandmfg.com



