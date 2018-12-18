Holiday Gifts for Golfers 2018: Creative golf gift ideas available on Etsy

Etsy is a great place to find one-of-a-kind golf gifts all year round. Since most items are handmade or have customization options, the production and shipping times tend to be on the longer side. We understand that the holiday season comes at you fast and even the most organized gift-givers can become guilty of the last-minute shopping rush. You can relax knowing there's still time to order these golf gift from Etsy to get them under the tree in time. Just be sure to triple check shipping schedules before you buy to ensure a seamless delivery.

Personalized Golf Ball Display Case from HomeWetBar

This display case is great for golfers who love to travel or the more sentimental type. The case has a 2-inch hole at the top for easy dispensing, a fun golf cart design and can be customized with laser engraving. Hopefully the display will inspire your favorite golfer to keep out of the woods so they can fill the box up before the next holiday season rolls around.



BUY NOW: $60

Pallet Golf Club Coat Rack by PalletProjects

Made with three Vintage Stan Thompson woods and two Top Flight golf balls, this coat rack is almost more a work of art than furniture. Great for hanging coats or hats, the pallets are sanded smooth so you won't have to worry about snags or splinters.



BUY NOW: $40

Golf Club Patent Poster by Patent Prints

These made-to-order prints come in a variety of colors, frame options and sizes to ensure you get exactly what you want. The vintage golf club patent print circa 1936 will excite equipment nuts and golf-history buffs and is available as an individual print, in a frame or on a stretched canvas.



BUY NOW: starting at $24

Golf Socks by SteshaThreadsGiftCo

Everyone knows that one golfer that can't be bothered while watching golf and these socks will warn any oncomers from interrupting. The lettering and image is pressed onto the bottom of these cozy cotton-blend socks and they are available in black or white.



BUY NOW: starting at $17

Customized Golf Towel by LifetimeCreations

A personalized golf towel makes a great stocking stuffer or last-minute gift. Pick from a variety of thread colors for the embroidered initials on this 100 percent microfiber towel. It's a simple gift that feels luxe and will look great clipped on a golf bag.



BUY NOW: $29

Par 1, Par 2, Par 3 Whiskey Glass by National Etching

For the golfer that sometimes focuses more on the booze than birdies, this etched whiskey glass will be a hit. The 10.25 ounce glasses can be personalized with name, initials or date for an additional fee



BUY NOW: $16

Golf Wallet by AprilandKiwi

Customize this top grain cowhide leather wallet for the golfer on your list with a classic and simple logo that includes their initials. The shop also offers to engrave a message inside the wallet for an extra personalized touch. The wallet holds 11 cards, has two key slots and a RFID lining.



BUY NOW: starting at $39

Personalized Golf Stationary EightTwentyOneStudio

This set of 12 note cards can be personalized with a name or a quote to enhance any letter or thank you card they have to write in 2019. The paper has a high-quality look and feel while the watercolor design is fun, without being overly whimsical.



BUY NOW: $42

Waxed Canvas Zippered Golf Valuables Field Pouch by BluegrassFairway

Made with American Waxed Canvas and North American Bison, this pouch will keep your valuables protected. The interior is lined with a soft tartan material that will won't damage those valuables from the inside. Each bag is handmade in the U.S. and designed to last.



BUY NOW: starting at $49

Golf Cutting Board by KreativeEarth

This fun cutting board will spice up holiday entertaining. It's got a cool putting-green design and a ton of utility built in. It's made from eco-friendly bamboo and comes with a removable pin, three cheese tools and three wine tools that can be stored in hidden drawers underneath the base. The recessed bunker is great for holding dips or softer cheeses. The shop offers customization and is ready to ship in 3-5 business days, which might make for a tight delivery before 12/24, but certainly worth a try.



BUY NOW: $80

Golf Accessory Bag by nangatesdesigns

You can never have enough accessory pouches and this cute golf-themed bag makes a perfect gift. Great for holding tees or valuables during your round, it also can work as a fun off-the-course clutch. The larger zippered pouch has two lined compartments, a durable lobster claw clasp with a nylon strap and is made with a weather-friendly Kona cotton.



BUY NOW: starting at $20

