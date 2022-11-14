Holiday Gifts for Everyone 2022

RS-FD-Banner

Positive Grid Spark MINI Portable Smart Guitar Amp & Bluetooth® Speaker

This portable powerhouse fits perfectly on a nightstand, coffee table or desktop, and the ability to customize its front grille with your own artwork or design makes it a unique, personalized gift for the guitarist in your life. With incredibly detailed sound, battery power and Bluetooth® music streaming, Spark MINI delivers innovative smart guitar playing to go.

Buy Now: Here

More from Rolling Stone

APEX Men’s Boot

Tested at both the North and South Poles, APEX performs flawlessly under the most demanding conditions and is appropriate for extended periods of time in extreme cold weather, snow and/or ice-covered environments, where activity level may be low to moderate. Boasting the most comprehensive inner boot system, APEX features the highest level of cold comfort in the Baffin range.

Buy Now: Here

EcoFlow Portable Power Station

Gift your loved one a RIVER 2 Portable Power Station for any adventure ahead. With industry-leading charging speed (fully recharge in 60 minutes) and life cycle (3000 times), RIVER 2 is the best entry-level portable power station in the market. Boasting a capacity of 256Wh, RIVER weighs under 8lbs, making it the perfect outdoor companion to keep all your devices on during camping/fishing/hiking/remote working, etc. Normally $229 but now an additional 8% off with coupon code EFBF8OFF.

Buy Now: Here

A SOUNDBOKS isn’t your average Bluetooth speaker.

These are the world’s loudest Bluetooth Performance Speakers. With concert-level volume, a 40-hour swappable battery, and tough-tested durability, these rugged speakers thrive at parties, outdoor events, and any other hangout that needs reliable sound without the system. For a limited time only, check out our Chrome Edition.

Story continues

Immersive sound quality

Rugged portability

40-hour swappable battery

Strong wireless connectivity

Starting at $699.

Buy Now: Here

KLH Model Five Floorstanding Loudspeaker

SAVE $200 on a pair of award-winning acoustic suspension loudspeakers, now available in Nordic Noir with Medici Grey Linen grilles. (stands included) using code ROLLINGSTONE. Exp. 12/31/22 klhaudio.com | @klh.audio

Buy Now: Here

WEMAX Go Advanced Smart Laser Projector

Are you looking for a portable projector to travel with? The Wemax Go Advanced is the world’s thinnest 1080p laser projector featuring patented ALPD technology. With a brightness of 600 ANSI lumen, a battery life of 1.5 hours, a thickness of less than an inch and the smart OS, it is the perfect business companion on-the-go. It’s also perfect for a movie night. Get one now for your upcoming holidays!

Buy Now: Here

PURA D’OR Advanced Therapy Set

Combat thinning hair with PURA D’OR’s clinically-tested, best-selling haircare set. Strengthen your strands with Advanced Therapy Shampoo & Conditioner. Reduce scalp itching and irritation. Benefit from a premium, plant-based formula, made in California with natural preservatives and 17 key actives. Get results you’ll love with Advanced Therapy.

Save 10% at purador.com with code: ROLLINGSTONE10 Exp. 1/31/2023

Buy Now: Here

Popmarket



Your collection is never complete! We are the official destination for all things pop culture, from highly coveted vinyl LPs to collectible figurines, home arcade machines and even Funko exclusives! You know pop culture and so do we. Free Domestic shipping.

Use RSPOP for 10% off your first order. Exp. 12/31/22

Buy Now: Here

KoolTunes™. Coolest Gift.

With KoolTunes™, you’ll be gifting double the fun. Igloo’s iconic style is both a 16-quart Playmate cooler AND a boombox (it has built-in, water-resistant Bluetooth speakers), so it’s perfect for anyone who’s always the life of the party. @igloocoolers

Buy Now: Here

ATEM Mini Pro Blackmagic Design

Create multi-camera music videos and live stream concerts to YouTube, Facebook and more!

Buy Now: Here

GIFT DELICIOUSLY

Gift someone a subscription to Good Ranchers to really take care of them this year. They’ll enjoy steakhouse quality meat sourced from American farms, a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and an inflation proof price on each box delivered to their door. A gift they’re sure to savor well beyond the holidays.

Buy Now: Here



WD® My Passport™ SSD



Give the gift their other gifts want this holiday season. Surprise them with space for their favorite creative with a WD® My Passport™ SSD that features a bold yet sleek design, accelerated performance, and tested durability so that users can access their digital world anytime, anywhere.

Buy Now: Here

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.