For a holiday gift with a personal touch, mix up some homemade granola

As the end of the year speeds toward us, we've kicked into full-on gift-giving mode. And nothing makes folks feel more appreciated than a homemade gift, especially one they can eat and share.

For me, granola is always the answer.

A beautiful jar of crunchy, chewy, slightly sweet granola for quick breakfasts, tossing onto little bowls of yogurt or skyr, or (if you are my older son) grabbing by the handful every time you pass through the kitchen.

Granola is so customizable that once you start playing around with it, making it can become almost as addictive as eating it. Change up the dried fruits, use all maple syrup or all honey, add a bit of crystallized ginger or a pinch of ground cloves.

Because nut allergies are so prevalent (I speak from personal experience), keeping your granola nut-free will make it a gift that almost everyone can enjoy.

Many store-bought granolas have a lot of added fat and sugar. This recipe has a much more manageable amount of oil and sweeteners. Note this granola is vegetarian but not vegan, thanks to the honey and egg whites. The egg whites help create nice little clumps of granola without necessitating the addition of more fat or sugar.

This is also a great recipe for getting the kids involved. They can measure, mix and spread everything out on the baking sheet. With supervision around the hot baking sheet, older kids can gently stir the granola during baking.

BAKING TIPS

Because the dried fruit will burn if baked too long, add it to the oat mix only during the second part of bake time. Baking it lets it becomes chewy and incorporated into the mix.

If you want your granola crunchier, bake the oat part a bit longer before stirring in the fruit.

If you’re certain that nut allergies aren’t an issue, add a handful or two of chopped nuts when you add the dried fruit midway through baking.

This granola keeps for three weeks in a cool place, well sealed (though I have never once had it last that long).

PRESENTATION

I like to package up this granola in clear glass Mason jars with attached lids, with cheery ribbons and labels. You can also find jars that have spoons attached.

Think about adding some suggestions on a little card attached to the jar for how the recipients can use the granola. Recommend using it as a topping for everything from ice cream to yogurt, a complement to oatmeal, a dip for a banana, or blended into a crumble on a fruit crisp.

You can double or triple the recipe easily – and I always do, because I don’t want to give it all away!

GRANOLA RECIPE

¼ cup honey

¼ cup pure maple syrup

2 large egg whites

⅓ cup vegetable oil, plus oil for the baking sheet (optional)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon grated orange zest, optional

4 cups old-fashioned oats, not quick-cooking

2 cups mixed chopped dried fruit such as apricots or prune, and/or dried cherries, blueberries, cranberries and raisins

Nonstick cooking spray (optional)

Preheat the oven to 275°F.

Place the honey, maple syrup, egg whites, oil, vanilla, cinnamon, salt, and orange zest, if using, in a large bowl and mix until well blended. Set 1⁄2 cup of the honey mixture aside in a medium-size bowl. Add the oats to the large bowl and mix with a spoon or your hands until everything is well combined and coated.

Add the dried fruit to the reserved 1⁄2 cup of the honey mixture and stir to combine. Set the dried fruit mixture aside.

Spray a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray, or coat it lightly with oil, or line it with parchment paper. Spread the oat mixture out on the prepared baking sheet in a thin, even layer. Bake the oat mixture for 30 minutes (see Baking Tip above).

Add the dried fruit mixture to the oat mixture and stir well with a spoon or spatula to combine. Spread the granola out again in an even layer. Bake it until the oats are golden brown and crunchy, 25 to 30 minutes, stirring it once more halfway through the baking time, but leave some clumps! Let the granola cool on the baking sheet on a wire rack.

