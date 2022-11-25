Holiday gift guide 2022: The only shopping guide you'll need for everyone on your list
It's time to start checking off your holiday gift list! If you're just starting your search for the best Christmas gifts for your loved ones, that's okay. Here at Reviewed, it's literally our job to find the best gifts for everyone on your list. Our experts spend countless hours curating, testing and reviewing products all year long so we can feature the best gifts for any type of person.
Whether they're obsessed with the latest tech, love spending time outdoors or prefer being in the kitchen, you'll find the perfect gift idea within our ultimate gift guide for anyone on your list. On a budget? We've also curated awesome gifts under $25, and just below, check out our editor-approved gift picks plus the best deals on gifts we love that are on sale right now, ahead of Cyber Monday!
Gifts for her
Gifts for him
Gifts for kids
Gifts for pets
Gifts for any budget
Best gifts on sale now
Looking to save some cash? Check out these holiday gift ideas for anyone that are currently available at a great discount, including our top-rated robot vacuum, one of our best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens and the all new Apple AirPods Pro.
On sale! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at Amazon $200 (Save $50)
On sale! Classic Turkish Cotton Robe at Parachute $87 (Save $22)
On sale! Gravity Weighted Blanket at Gravity $174 (Save $76)
On sale! Echo Show 5 $35 (Save $50)
On sale! Renpho Foot Massager at Amazon $110 (Save $30 with on page coupon)
On sale! Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 at Solo Stove $240 (Save $230)
On sale! Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven at Target $150 (Save $80)
Best gifts for her
These are our editors' top picks for the gifts she wants in 2022, including the best smart watch we've tested, top-rated sneakers and our favorite weighted blanket.
Editors' Choice: Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker at Amazon $22 (Save $6)
Editors' Choice: Cuisinart Electric Cordless Kettle at Amazon $94 (Save $6)
Editors' Choice: Classic Turkish Cotton Robe at Parachute $87 (Save $22)
Editors' Choice: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at Amazon $200 (Save $50)
Editors' Choice: Gravity Weighted Blanket at Gravity $174 (Save $76)
Editors' Choice: Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon $428 (Save $50)
Best gifts for him
This year, show the special guy in your life you've been paying attention, and give him something he'll really love. Whether his vice is coffee, reading or making homemade pizzas, these are gifts for him that have been tested and approved by our experts at Reviewed.
Editors' Choice: Coffee Subscription at Counter Culture from $14/month
Editors' Choice: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at Amazon $200 (Save $50)
Editors' Choice: Ooni Karu Outdoor Pizza Oven at Amazon $399
Editors' Choice: Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon $428 (Save $50)
Editors' Choice: Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit 2.0 at Solo Stove $225 (Save $175)
Best gifts for kids
From the hottest new toys of 2022 to all-time favorites from years past, we have a great selection of toys at a variety of price points. These are the best Christmas and holiday gifts for kids of all ages.
On sale! Lego Ideas Medieval Blacksmith at Amazon for $150 (Save $30)
On sale! Lego Ideas Tree House at Amazon for $175 (Save $75)
Best gifts for pets
If you consider your pet a member of the family, chances are you get them gifts for the holidays—we certainly do! Whether you’re looking for something small and inexpensive or want to go all-out for your dog or cat, we’ve got a wide range of amazing pet gifts to choose from.
On sale! AFP Automatic Dog Ball Launcher at Amazon $113 (save $13)
On sale! Tinaco Luxurious Calming Dog Mat at Amazon $32 (Save $8)
On sale! PetPrime Dog Plush Sleeping Anxiety Buddy at Amazon $22 (Save $14)
On sale! Litter-Robot at Amazon $570 (Save $30 with on page coupon)
Best gifts for every budget
If you're looking for something special but have a budget in mind, you've come to the right place. Whether you're shopping for a luxury gift for your partner or a thoughtful, inexpensive gift for a friend, we've got the best gifts for every budget to consider this holiday season.
Shop the best gifts under $100
On sale! Mesa tabletop fire pit at Solo Stove $70 (Save $50)
On sale! Kate Spade One in a Million Pendant at Nordstrom $35 (Save $23)
On sale! Nidra Deep Sleep Mask $13 (Save $8)
