Holiday gift guide 2022: The only shopping guide you'll need for everyone on your list

Jeaneen Russell, Reviewed
·6 min read
2022 holiday gift guide for everyone on your list
2022 holiday gift guide for everyone on your list

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

It's time to start checking off your holiday gift list! If you're just starting your search for the best Christmas gifts for your loved ones, that's okay.  Here at Reviewed, it's literally our job to find the best gifts for everyone on your list. Our experts spend countless hours curating, testing and reviewing products all year long so we can feature the best gifts for any type of person.

Whether they're obsessed with the latest tech, love spending time outdoors or prefer being in the kitchen, you'll find the perfect gift idea within our ultimate gift guide for anyone on your list. On a budget? We've also curated awesome gifts under $25, and just below, check out our editor-approved gift picks plus the best deals on gifts we love that are on sale right now, ahead of Cyber Monday!

  • Gifts for her

  • Gifts for him

  • Gifts for kids

  • Gifts for pets

  • Gifts for any budget

Holiday gift guide 2022: Best gifts for anyone
Holiday gift guide 2022: Best gifts for anyone

Best gifts on sale now

Looking to save some cash? Check out these holiday gift ideas for anyone that are currently available at a great discount, including our top-rated robot vacuum, one of our best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens and the all new Apple AirPods Pro.

Best gifts for her
Best gifts for her

Best gifts for her

These are our editors' top picks for the gifts she wants in 2022, including the best smart watch we've tested, top-rated sneakers and our favorite weighted blanket.

Best gifts for any type of woman in 2022
Best gifts for any type of woman in 2022

Shop more gifts for her

Best gifts for him
Best gifts for him

Best gifts for him

This year, show the special guy in your life you've been paying attention, and give him something he'll really love. Whether his vice is coffee, reading or making homemade pizzas, these are gifts for him that have been tested and approved by our experts at Reviewed.

Best gifts for men
Best gifts for men

Shop more gifts for him

Best gift for kids
Best gift for kids

Best gifts for kids

From the hottest new toys of 2022 to all-time favorites from years past, we have a great selection of toys at a variety of price points. These are the best Christmas and holiday gifts for kids of all ages.

55+ best gift ideas for kids of all ages
55+ best gift ideas for kids of all ages

Shop more gifts for kids

Best gifts for pets
Best gifts for pets

Best gifts for pets

If you consider your pet a member of the family, chances are you get them gifts for the holidays—we certainly do! Whether you’re looking for something small and inexpensive or want to go all-out for your dog or cat, we’ve got a wide range of amazing pet gifts to choose from.

20 adorable holiday gifts for dogs.
20 adorable holiday gifts for dogs.

Shop more gifts for dogs

Shop more gifts for cats

Best gifts for every budget
Best gifts for every budget

Best gifts for every budget

If you're looking for something special but have a budget in mind, you've come to the right place.  Whether you're shopping for a luxury gift for your partner or a thoughtful, inexpensive gift for a friend, we've got the best gifts for every budget to consider this holiday season.

These are the best gifts you can shop under $100.
These are the best gifts you can shop under $100.

Shop the best luxury gifts

Shop the best gifts under $100

Shop the best gifts under $50

Shop the best gifts under $25

See our complete holiday shopping guide for gifts here

