Holiday Classic scoreboard: latest HS hoops results from tournament at William Jewell

Here are the final-day results from the Holiday Classic boys high school basketball tournament at William Jewell in Liberty.

All of the following games have been played (or are yet scheduled to be played) on Friday, Dec. 30:

Raytown 64, Lee’s Summit 50: Ramelo Smith threw down 35 points as the Jays cruised past Lee’s Summit. Raytown, which finishes in fifth place in the Holley Division with the victory, also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Daron Wilson, while Larry Porter Jr. chipped in nine points and nine rebounds. Lee’s Summit’s Isaiah Hunter had 13 points and seven rebounds and Patrick Yokley added 12 points.

Rockhurst 58, Van Horn 44: Braden Lamley (19 points) led a quartet of Hawklets in double figures as Rockhurst played to a fifth-place finish in the Nelson Division. Also in double-digits for Rock: Brady Maher with 12 and Hayden Spachman and Myles Carson with 10 apiece. Korey Messick had 17 and Za’Corrie Kerr 12 for Van Horn.

Blue Springs South 53, Grain Valley 32: Mike Brooks scored 13 points and Logan Willis added 10 as the Jaguars placed fifth in the Patterson Division. Grain Valley was 2 of 18 beyond the arc and shot 28.3% from the field overall.

Liberty vs. Belton, 1:30 p.m.: third-place game

Ruskin vs. Park Hill South, 3 p.m.: third-place game

Blue Springs vs. Fort Osage, 4:30 p.m.: third-place game

North Kansas City vs. Park Hill, 6 p.m.: championship game

Staley vs. Liberty North, 7:30 p.m.: championship game

Oak Park vs. Pembroke Hill, 9 p.m.: championship game