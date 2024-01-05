Holiday camp horrors: My grim experience at Pontins in the Eighties

Accommodation didn't live up to our writer's expectations - Alamy

It was a long time ago – July 1985 – and I was covered in a livid red rash. So was our two-year-old son. “We’ve just returned from a break at Pontins in Prestatyn,” I told the GP. He understood at once. As a medical student, he’d worked holidays at the North Welsh Pontins. “I’m always surprised when people go there and don’t return covered in spots,” he said.

Now, let us be clear. We’re talking almost 40 years ago. Obviously, things have improved immeasurably in the interim. The holiday parks (say “camps” at your peril) are undoubtedly irreproachable on hygiene and everything else. They have, too, been through multiple changes of ownership since the 80s, ending up in the Britannia Hotels stable in 2011.

Nor do I wish to make light of the sadness attendant upon the recent closure of three of Pontins’ key sites – including the Prestatyn branch. I’ve no doubt this will have disappointed many.

Back then, however, I probably wouldn’t have rated the park’s closure as an insurmountable tragedy. I’d been sent, with my wife and two children, by the regional newspaper for which I then worked. It was a freebie, so I really shouldn’t have criticised. But I did anyway, at some length, in the newspaper – which apparently led the good people at Pontins to withdraw their advertising from not only our paper but others in the group, too. I can’t say I blame them. The paper could have sent a much less ungrateful blighter.

The central problem concerned the “comfortable” and “quality accommodation”. The 922 chalets were meant to be Swiss-style villas or cottages. What they actually resembled were English-style council flats – all clumped together so that, whichever way you looked, you got a rotten view. And, as I noted back then, the external prospect was matched by internal grubbiness.

Chalets in the former Pontins in Southport resembled English-style council flats - ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

We should have got the hint when we showed up on the turn-around Saturday afternoon to see just-arrived wives and mums kicking off their holidays by washing the windows of their chalets. I’m scarcely a stickler – was even less so in the 80s – but, once we got inside our chalet, I realised I had teeth younger, and much cleaner, than some of the fixtures, fittings and furniture appeared to be. The back of the armchairs was bright with wear and grease. There was litter under the bed. The windows and curtains were dirty. I won’t go on.

Story continues

Cleaning ladies came in a couple of times and did their best but, as I noted, to Pontins’ evident displeasure, “the job really called for earth-moving equipment”. This was more of a surprise in that we’d been told by people who’d been to Pontins before how spotless the parks were. Ah well. Perhaps we’d been singled out for special treatment because we weren’t paying.

That said, one didn’t go to Pontins to stay in all day. And certainly not all night. There wasn’t much point anyway, even if you’d wanted to. Creep into bed before 12.30am and you’d get startled awake by those returning to their chalets at the end of the evening’s entertainment. It was like trying to sleep as the Retreat From Moscow passed your bedhead.

Holiday camp reps known as Bluecoats bursted with enthusiasm - Alamy

So out we’d go. And out there awaited Bluecoats bursting with enthusiasm, eager to grab groups of people to do holiday park-style things with them. Indefatigably, they oversaw a programme of events so packed that we almost sent out to an adoption agency for another half-dozen kids so that we could cover everything. Bluecoat energy and tolerance, smiles and apparent joie-de-vivre were astounding. Working on the basis that there would always be someone who needed a Did You Make It Yourself needlework competition or the Camp Iced Coffee Ladies’ Table Tennis tournament, they generated fun by chivvying in a most pleasant manner.

The facilities were pretty good, too: swimming and paddling pools, volleyball, basketball, badminton, soccer, cricket, crazy golf – plus a playground and nursery into which had gone most of the effort spared in the chalets. Meanwhile, the Crocodile Club took older kids off one’s hands, ran them ragged and returned them at dusk when all they needed was dousing and covering up. For older folk, there was bingo – really, fantastic amounts of bingo – amusements, shops, tea dances and the chance to eat in cafés and take-aways where health foods were just an evil rumour.

Beyond the camp, the coastline from Prestatyn to Rhyl proved to be the most unpleasant in Wales, though populated by pleasant people. Princess Diana had been in Rhyl around the time of our visit. The man with donkeys on the beach hadn’t been impressed. “I wouldn’t cross the road to see her,” he said, before vaunting, at length, the merits of ageing donkeys.

A variety of evening entertainment was put on for guests - Alamy

Back in the park at even-tide, we were promised “unrivalled” nightlife comprising “a non-stop whirl of sparkling events”. This proved an exaggeration. The main venue – a ballroom and bar which could have housed a brace of Jumbo jets – was a bit doom-laden. Lots of people sat around knowing they should be enjoying themselves – and the showband played on. After, that is, the bingo and Miss Pontins heats.

A more sophisticated bar upstairs hosted “the Mike Proctor Sound plus Sharon” while, best of all, was the cabaret bar where the lights were low, music good and Mick Miller proved not only a very funny comedian but also a ray of scepticism amid the persistent, put-your-hands-together drive to be perpetually upbeat. We warmed to Mr Miller very much.

In the end, we didn’t stay the full week. My wife wouldn’t have it. So I missed the Mr Personality contest. I would have liked a crack at that, if only for my CV. “You’d have come last,” said my wife, “even if you’d covered up the spots.”

