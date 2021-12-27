Holiday Bowl mailbag: As NC State preps for UCLA in San Diego, send us your questions

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and N.C. State football is soaking in the California sun.

The News & Observer is along for the ride.

N.C. State writer Jonas Pope IV is in San Diego for the Holiday Bowl as the Pack prepares to take on UCLA Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

N.C. State arrived in town two days before Christmas and, along with hitting the practice field, has been taking in the sights and sounds of San Diego.

If you can’t make the cross country trip, The News & Observer has you covered. Submit any questions you have about the team’s trip and the Wolfpack’s upcoming matchup with the Bruins to jpope@heraldsun.com.