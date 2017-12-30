Holiday with 33, UCLA opens Pac-12 96-82 over Washington St

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Aaron Holiday took his game to another level Friday night and led UCLA to an impressive opening night Pac 12 game victory.

Holiday scored a career-high 33 points, pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds and had four assists and Jaylen Hands added 19 points to lead UCLA to a 96-82 victory over Washington State. Kris Wilkes scored 14 points and Thomas Welsh scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Bruins (10-3).

Robert Franks scored 20 points, Carter Skaggs added 17 and Milan Acquaah and Jeff Pollard scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Cougars (8-5).

Holiday made 11 of 18 shots, including all five of his 3-point attempts, and recorded his fifth 20-point game of the season while leading the Bruins to their third consecutive win. The junior guard became the 55th player in UCLA history to score 1,000 career points when he drilled a 3-pointer that gave the Bruins a 27-22 lead.

''I'm blessed and I was able to do it with the help of my teammates,'' Holiday said. ''I'm happy I didn't turn the ball over tonight, because I've been turning it over too much lately. I come out and play the same way every day. I don't really chance my shot. I knew we were almost there (near 1,000 points). The key was that we stayed poised''.

Welsh reached the 1,000-point mark with a free throw with 3:16 left.

''This is a special place to reach 1,000 points,'' Welsh said. ''Aaron's a bulldog. He brings it every night out there. He dropped 33 points and it's special to reach 1,000 points on the same night''.

Welsh's bucket about six minutes into the first half gave UCLA a 14-5 lead. The Cougars cut the lead to 29-28 following an Acquaah free throw with 5:33 to go in the half. Wilkes' 3-point play down the stretch propelled the Bruins to a 42-37 lead at the break.