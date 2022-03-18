Holi 2022: How and why it’s celebrated, plus events to attend in the Triangle

Kimberly Cataudella
·2 min read

Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a holiday commonly celebrated by gathering and throwing colored powder, or “Gulal.”

This year, Holi (pronounced “ho-LEE”) falls on Friday, March 18. Here’s what to know about the holiday:

What is Holi?

Holi is a Hindu tradition “that celebrates love, community and the arrival of spring,” according to a webpage for UNC-Chapel Hill’s Holi Moli, a student-run event to celebrate the festival of colors.

The holiday is celebrated worldwide by Hindus and non-Hindus. The celebration unites communities that are divided by cultural, social and religious barriers, according to Holi Moli.

The word “Holi” derives from the legend of Prahlad and Holika, who was the sister of a demon king, says HoliFestival.org.

Holi celebrates the triumph of good over evil, which we see in this legend when Holika dies by fire and Lord Naarayana (a different form of Hindu’s supreme being Lord Vishnu) remains.

To read about the mythological significance of Holi, visit holifestival.org/significance-of-holi.html.

Throughout India, people recreate the scene of Holika’s burning, marking the victory of good over evil, HoliFestival.org says. Sometimes, huge bonfires are lit, and effigies of Holika are burned in celebration.

When is Holi?

Historically, Holi has been celebrated to begin the harvest season, according to Holi Moli. The holiday usually falls in the month of March.

Last year, the holiday fell on Monday, March 29, 2021.

This year, the holiday falls on Friday, March 18.

Holi celebrations in NC

The Hindu Society of North Carolina’s Holi celebration will take place on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Info: hsnctemple.org/events-list.

UNC’s Holi Moli celebration will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Info: uncholimoli.com.

