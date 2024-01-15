'Holdovers,' 'Spider-Man' are early winners at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress Sunday for her performance in "The Holdovers." Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Holdovers co-stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa picked up the prizes for Best Supporting Actress and Best Young Actor/Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Robert Downey Jr. scored the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his work in Oppenheimer and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was voted Best Animated Movie.

Chelsea Handler is hosting the event, which is airing on The CW.

Barbie goes into the competition with a leading 18 nominations. Oppenheimer and Poor Things follow with 13 nods apiece, while Killers of the Flower Moon is up for 12 and The Morning Show is nominated for six.