'Holdovers,' 'Spider-Man' are early winners at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Holdovers co-stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa picked up the prizes for Best Supporting Actress and Best Young Actor/Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.
Robert Downey Jr. scored the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his work in Oppenheimer and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was voted Best Animated Movie.
Chelsea Handler is hosting the event, which is airing on The CW.
Barbie goes into the competition with a leading 18 nominations. Oppenheimer and Poor Things follow with 13 nods apiece, while Killers of the Flower Moon is up for 12 and The Morning Show is nominated for six.
