'Holdovers,' 'Last of Us,' 'Beef' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards

Da'Vine Joy Randolph appears backstage after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for "The Holdovers" during the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. The following day, she won an Independent Spirit Award for the performance. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Holdovers won multiple Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.

Co-stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa earned the honors for Best Supporting Performance and Best Breakthrough Performance in a Film. The project also picked up the prize for Best Cinematography.

Nick Offerman scored the statuette for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for The Last of Us, and his cast-mate, Keivonn Montreal Woodard, went home with the prize for Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series.

Ali Wong accepted the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series trophy for her work in Beef, which also won for Best New Scripted Series.

Nick Offerman attends the world premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Candy Cane Lane" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on 2023. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

Aidy Bryant arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

American Fiction won for Best Screenplay, May December earned the Best First Screenplay accolade, Four Daughters was voted Best Documentary, Fremont won for Best Film with a budget under $1 million and Anatomy of a Fall was named Best International Film.

Actress and comedian Aidy Bryant is hosting the event.

Ali Wong appears backstage after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for "Beef" during the 30th annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Many of the winners and presenters had to speak loudly to be heard over protesters outside the venue shouting, "Free, free Palestine!"

Presenters handing out awards throughout the event include Joel Kim Booster, Adam Brody, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Quinta Brunson, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Hannah Einbinder, Jim Gaffigan, Ronald Gladden and Stephanie Hsu.

Dominic Sessa attends the 29th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Also confirmed to take part are Anna Kendrick, Jude Law, Greta Lee, Zoe Lister-Jones, Trace Lysette, James Marsden, Thomasin McKenzie, Natalie Morales, Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola, Emma Roberts, Andrew Scott, Milo Ventimiglia, Jessica Williams and Jimmy O. Yang.