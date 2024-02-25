'Holdovers,' 'Last of Us,' 'Beef' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Holdovers won multiple Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.
Co-stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa earned the honors for Best Supporting Performance and Best Breakthrough Performance in a Film. The project also picked up the prize for Best Cinematography.
Nick Offerman scored the statuette for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for The Last of Us, and his cast-mate, Keivonn Montreal Woodard, went home with the prize for Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series.
Ali Wong accepted the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series trophy for her work in Beef, which also won for Best New Scripted Series.
pic.twitter.com/biEoLdV1Re— Film Independent (@filmindependent) February 25, 2024
American Fiction won for Best Screenplay, May December earned the Best First Screenplay accolade, Four Daughters was voted Best Documentary, Fremont won for Best Film with a budget under $1 million and Anatomy of a Fall was named Best International Film.
Actress and comedian Aidy Bryant is hosting the event.
Many of the winners and presenters had to speak loudly to be heard over protesters outside the venue shouting, "Free, free Palestine!"
Presenters handing out awards throughout the event include Joel Kim Booster, Adam Brody, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Quinta Brunson, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Hannah Einbinder, Jim Gaffigan, Ronald Gladden and Stephanie Hsu.
Also confirmed to take part are Anna Kendrick, Jude Law, Greta Lee, Zoe Lister-Jones, Trace Lysette, James Marsden, Thomasin McKenzie, Natalie Morales, Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola, Emma Roberts, Andrew Scott, Milo Ventimiglia, Jessica Williams and Jimmy O. Yang.
Here we go! Welcome to the 2024 Film Independent #SpiritAwards, hosted by Aidy Bryant, LIVE from the beach in Santa Monica! https://t.co/2QnrID7pDl— Film Independent (@filmindependent) February 25, 2024