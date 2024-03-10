“The Holdovers” Director Alexander Payne Brings Daughter, 6, as His Red Carpet Date to Oscars 2024

The director brought his little girl as his date on the big night, where his film 'The Holdovers' is nominated

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Alexander Payne and daughter at 2024 Oscars

Alexander Payne stepped out for Hollywood's biggest night with his little girl by his side.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker, 63, stepped out to support his film, The Holdovers, with his 6-year-old daughter in tow. The two held hands and smiled for the camera, with his daughter wearing a striped knit top and big tulle skirt while her dad opted for a classic tuxedo.

Payne shares his daughter with ex Maria Kontos.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Alexander Payne and his 6-year-old daughter

In November, the proud dad brought his daughter with him to the 64th Thessaloniki Film Festival in Greece. The outing came just hours before he attended the premiere of his latest, The Children of Winter at the Olympia in the country, where he also holds citizenship.

The Holdovers saw Payne reunite with actor Paul Giamatti, whom he worked with in the 2004 Oscar-winning Sideways.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Alexander Payne attend "The Holdovers" BFI Screening and Q&A at BFI Southbank

"Paul and I share a genuinely unique — unique in my experience, anyway — sense of what movie we’re making,” Payne told PEOPLE in December.

“He can do both comedy and drama — often and at the same time — and he makes even bad dialogue work, so he’s even better with good dialogue,” the filmmaker shared.



