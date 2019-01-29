Holdouts possible for Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence, report says

The Cowboys could have some drama brewing in the contract department.

Pro Bowl players Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarcus Lawrence could be heading for holdouts if their contract situations are not addressed this offseason, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Lawrence played the 2018 season under the $17.1-million franchise tag and did so without drama, but he already is alluding that he does not want to play under the tag again next year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After the Pro Bowl, Lawrence posted on Twitter: "Franchised —- > Pro Bowl —- > Your move @dallascowboys."

Lawrence would be due $20.5 million on a second franchise year next season, but according to the Star-Telegram, he has no intention of playing under the tag in 2019.

“The Cowboys already know what it is,” Lawrence said. “They know where I want to be. I got big goals, not just for me, but as a team and as an organization. I love being a Cowboy.”

As for Elliott, he is due $3.85 million next season and has a fifth-year option which could be picked up after 2019.

However, due to his high usage rate over his first three NFL seasons, Elliott has a desire to get his money now rather than wait until he wears down.

MORE: Cowboys deny Cole Beasley's claim front office meddles in playcalling

Elliott has won the NFL's rushing title in two of his first three seasons.