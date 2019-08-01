Holdout RB Melvin Gordon asked Chargers for a trade

It’s not a huge surprise that unhappy Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon requested a trade from the team.

It happened last week, according to a report from ESPN’s Josina Anderson. Gordon’s agent requested the trade after the team stood firm on its offer of about $10 million per season, Anderson reported. Gordon has been holding out from training camp, trying to get an extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

However, the Chargers don’t seem ready to move on.

Chargers didn’t let Melvin Gordon’s agent shop for a trade

The Chargers did not give Gordon’s agent permission to seek trade offers, Anderson reported.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Chargers won’t trade Gordon. The Pittsburgh Steelers resisted letting Antonio Brown’s agent seek trade partners, for example, and he was dealt to the Raiders. The Chargers could be quietly working on a deal without the help of Gordon’s agent.

But there has been very little talk of a potential trade, and the Chargers turned down the request to seek out a trade partner. Perhaps Los Angeles is content to wait it out and see what happens.

Gordon’s holdout continues

It’s tough to say exactly how much leverage Gordon has. He is a very good back who has made two Pro Bowls.

Yet, he plays a position that teams don’t want to pay for. The Chargers might look at much cheaper options Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson and believe they can get comparable production at a fraction of the cost.

Gordon’s holdout is one of the ongoing situations in the NFL that can seriously affect the playoff picture. Gordon wants out. Will Los Angeles eventually accommodate him?

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon requested a trade. (AP)

