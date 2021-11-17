Holding(s) in Company

PayPoint plc
·3 min read

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02QND93
Issuer Name
PAYPOINT PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
Other
Comments
Stock lending
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
GB
4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Liontrust Asset Management Plc

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
16-Nov-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
17-Nov-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.936000

0.772000

12.708000

8735845

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

12.209000

0.499000

12.708000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B02QND93

8205011

11.936000

Sub Total 8.A

8205011

11.936000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Security lending

Open

At any time

530834

0.772000

Sub Total 8.B1

530834

0.772000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Liontrust Asset Management Plc

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

11.936000

0.772000

12.708000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Enquiries for PayPoint Plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

12. Date of Completion
17-Nov-2021
13. Place Of Completion
London


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories