Holding(s) in Company

OneSavings Bank plc

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: OneSavings Bank PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Jupiter Fund Management Plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Northern Trust (Custody)                   
Citibank                              
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 23/10/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 26/10/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 15.90% 0.09% 15.99% 446,258,782
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 15.97% 0.09% 16.06% 446,258,782



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BM7S7K96   70,982,649   15.90%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 70,982,649 15.90%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD       409,838 0.09%
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 409,838 0.09%
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jupiter Fund Management Plc      
Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited      
Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited      
Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited      
Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited      
Jupiter Asset Management Limited      
       
Jupiter Fund Management Plc      
Merian Global Investors Limited      
Merian Global Investors (Jersey) Limited      
Merian Global Investors (Finance) Limited      
Merian Global Investors Holdings Limited      
Merian Global Investors (UK) Limited 15.53%   15.53%
       


10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
   
11. Additional informationxvi
 
Contact : Jon Watson

 

Telephone Number : 0203 817 1672


Place of completion London, UK
Date of completion 26th October 2020