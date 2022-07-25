Holding(s) in Company

·5 min read
On 18 July 2022 Endeavour Mining plc received the following notification from BlackRock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as of 15 July 2022:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6K5J42

Issuer Name

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Jul-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Jul-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.030000

0.420000

11.450000

28482104

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

10.910000

0.640000

11.550000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BL6K5J42

 

27423579

 

11.030000

Sub Total 8.A

27423579

11.030000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

 

 

982581

0.390000

Sub Total 8.B1

 

982581

0.390000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

 

 

Cash

75944

0.030000

Sub Total 8.B2

 

75944

0.030000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

Trident Merger, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

9.820000

0.330000

10.150000%

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

Trident Merger, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

Amethyst Intermediate, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

Aperio Holdings, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

Aperio Group, LLC

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

18th July 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Attachment


