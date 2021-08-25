Holding(s) in Company

Irish Continental Group Plc
Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Irish Continental Group

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

Marathon Asset Management Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

See attached breakdown

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

24 August 2021

6. Date on which issuer notified:

25 August 2021

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

6%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.99

0

5.99

187,055,390

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.00

0

6.00



9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights



Direct



Indirect



Direct



Indirect

Ordinary Shares (IE00BLP58571)

11,202,752

5.99

SUBTOTAL A

11,202,752

5.99

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

None

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

None

SUBTOTAL B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ X ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

12. Additional informationxvi:

Breakdown of Holdings:

Custodian

Nominal

Bank of New York Mellon

2,105,456

Brown Brothers Harriman

1,406,580

BNP Paribas

11,658

JP Morgan Chase

291,334

Northern Trust

4,443,175

State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston

3,865,021

Total

12,123,224

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management Limited. The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in the Issuer controlled by Marathon Asset Management Limited but the firm only has authority to vote in connection with 11,202,752 shares.

Done at London, UK on 25 August 2021.


