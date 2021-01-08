Holding(s) in Company
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified:
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.33%
Less than 3%
3.33%
109,736,382.00
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
IE00BDC5DG00
3,660,576.00
3.33%
SUBTOTAL A
3,660,576.00
3.33%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
Equity: Lent Securities
Less than 3%
Less than 3%
SUBTOTAL B.1
Less than 3%
Less than 3%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
J O Hambro Capital Management Limited
3.33
0.00
3.33
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
Done at London
Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland and not with the relevant issuer)
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities)
Contact address (registered office for legal entities)
Phone number / Fax number
Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons)
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name
Contact address
Phone number / Fax number
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
C: Additional information: