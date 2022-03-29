Holding(s) in Company
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Stagecoach Group Plc
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Pan-European Infrastructure III, SCSp
Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
25/03/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified:
29/03/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
16.990000
0.000000
16.990000
93,720,491
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
GB00B6YTLS95
93,720,491
16.990000
SUBTOTAL 8. A
93,720,491
16.990000%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Pan-
16.990000
16.990000%
Pan-
16.990000
16.990000%
Pan-
16.990000
16.990000%
Pan-
16.990000
16.990000%
Pan-
16.990000
16.990000%
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
London, UK
Date of completion
29 Mar 2022