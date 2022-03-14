Holding(s) in Company

OSB GROUP PLC
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Northern Trust

JPM

Citigroup

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Mar-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
11-Mar-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.960000

0.020000

9.980000

44811775

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

10.920000

0.020000

10.940000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BLDRH360

44696045

9.960000

Sub Total 8.A

44696045

9.960000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

Cash

115730

0.020000

Sub Total 8.B2

115730

0.020000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1)

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)

Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)

Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)

Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)

Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)

Jupiter Asset Management Limited

0.260000

0.020000

0.280000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

Merian Global Investors Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

Merian Global Investors (Jersey) Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

Merian Global Investors (Finance) Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

Merian Global Investors Holdings Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

Jupiter Investment Management Limited

9.700000

0.000000

9.700000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
11th March 2022
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK


