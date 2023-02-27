Holding(s) in Company
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified:
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
14.81%
0.00%
14.81%
94,829,551
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
15.99%
0.00%
15.99%
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
ORD EUR0.001
14,042,709
14.81%
SUBTOTAL A
14,042,709
14.81%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
M&G Plc (Parent Company)
14.81%
14.81%
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc)
14.81%
14.81%
M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited)
14.81%
14.81%
M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)
14.81%
14.81%
M&G Investment Management Limited
14.81%
14.81%
12. Additional informationxvi:
Done at London on 23 February 2023
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
IE00BDC5DG00
Issuer Name
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
M&G Plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
21-Feb-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
23-Feb-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
14.808360
0.000000
14.808360
14042709
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
15.99%
0.00%
15.99%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
IE00BDC5DG00
14042709
14.808360
Sub Total 8.A
14042709
14.808360%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
M&G Plc
M&G Plc (Parent company)
14.808360
14.808360%
M&G Plc
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc)
14.808360
14.808360%
M&G Plc
M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited)
14.808360
14.808360%
M&G Plc
M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)
14.808360
14.808360%
M&G Plc
M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)
14.808360
14.808360%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
23-Feb-2023
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom