Holding(s) in Company
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B6YTLS95
Issuer Name
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
28-Mar-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
30-Mar-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.701549
2.442561
6.144110
33886431
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
n/a
n/a
n/a
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B6YTLS95
20414771
3.701549
Sub Total 8.A
20414771
3.701549%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/03/2022
30/03/2022
Cash
1291000
0.234080
Cash-settled Equity Swap
31/03/2022
31/03/2022
Cash
2785000
0.504969
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/04/2022
04/04/2022
Cash
276
0.000050
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/05/2022
03/05/2022
Cash
3567000
0.646759
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/05/2022
04/05/2022
Cash
2450
0.000441
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/06/2022
06/06/2022
Cash
3078
0.000557
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/06/2022
28/06/2022
Cash
2282290
0.413818
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/06/2022
29/06/2022
Cash
2081000
0.377321
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/08/2022
02/08/2022
Cash
2044
0.000369
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/09/2022
02/09/2022
Cash
1500
0.000270
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/11/2022
02/11/2022
Cash
4707
0.000847
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2022
02/12/2022
Cash
8728
0.001573
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/12/2022
22/12/2022
Cash
10782
0.001954
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/01/2023
04/01/2023
Cash
35395
0.006410
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/02/2023
02/02/2023
Cash
1197460
0.217093
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/03/2023
02/03/2023
Cash
11863
0.002143
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/03/2023
22/03/2023
Cash
47620
0.008630
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/04/2023
04/04/2023
Cash
22329
0.004039
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/04/2023
05/04/2023
Cash
106269
0.019268
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/04/2023
27/04/2023
Cash
10780
0.001954
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2025
02/12/2025
Cash
89
0.000016
Sub Total 8.B2
13471660
2.442561%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
3.701538
6.144099%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
12. Date of Completion
30-Mar-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London