What is holding back the Chicago Bulls’ offense?

The Chicago Bulls are by most objective measure better than the team they were just a few months ago with the emergence of guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. But even with both becoming more reliable jump shooters, the general lack of offensive consistency remains a considerable issue for this Bulls team.

Where is it going to come from in future seasons? What can be done to make it better this season? And what do we think are the underlying problems causing it? Why do they play so slow, and elect to shoot so few shots from beyond the arc?

In a recent episode of the “”Locked On Bulls” podcast, hosts Haize and Pat The Designer sat down to talk us through the status quo of the Bulls’ offense this season to date.

They also talk about the rumors that Chicago nearly dealt Andre Drummond to the Philadelphia 76ers, and some other recent Bulls news making the rounds. Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire