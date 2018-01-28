Holder, Evans lead No. 21 Arizona State past Colorado, 80-66

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- When Tra Holder and Shannon Evans are both rolling, Arizona State looks like the team that shot off to a 12-0 start this season.

That hasn't happened much in Pac-12 play, but the two senior guards found that elusive groove in the second half Saturday and the rest of the No. 21 Sun Devils joined in for an 80-66 victory over Colorado.

''It felt like it was the summertime. It felt like we were in Barcelona (on a summer trip). That's how we were playing,'' Evans said. ''Guys just kept making shots.''

Arizona State (16-5, 4-5 Pac-12) went 12-0 against nonconference opponents this season, including wins over Xavier and at Kansas, while rising as high as No. 2 in the national rankings. But the Pac-12 has been tough on the Sun Devils, who sorely needed a win after losing in overtime at home to Utah on Thursday night.

Holder and Evans each hit four of six 3-pointers in the second half after the Sun Devils missed all 10 3-point attempts in the first.

Arizona State made 10 of 21 3s in the second half.

Holder scored 18 of his 22 points and Evans 13 of his 19 after halftime.

''To see it come alive like that and spread through multiple guys, it was fun,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''It reminded me a lot of who we've been most of the season.''

The Buffaloes (12-10, 4-6), meanwhile, had off shooting nights from usually dependable players. McKinley Wright went 1 of 10, missed all four of his 3-pointers and scored two points. George King was 3 of 8 for eight points but did grab 10 rebounds.

''Arizona State is kind of the same way,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. ''When their big dogs Holder and Evans don't really produce for them, they have problems. We're the same way with George and McKinley. We aren't losing these games because of fight. We are not losing them because of lack of toughness. We lost because of the free throw differential (Arizona State 16 for 22, Colorado 8 of 9) and our inability to get stops in the second half, in both games.''