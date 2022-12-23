Hold onto your holiday trash. Miami’s garbage collectors will take a Christmas break

Miami’s trash pickup crews are taking a holiday to observe Christmas on Monday, and the city’s bulky waste facility will be closed through the weekend.

The city’s solid waste workers will be off on Monday, so there will be no garbage, bulky trash or recycling services until they resume on Tuesday. Residents are asked to hold their garbage and bulky trash until the next pickup day on their schedule.

“Once services resume, residents are reminded to place their garbage, recycling or bulky trash items in front of their home five feet away from all objects on the public right of way,” states a city advisory sent on Friday.

The mini dump facility at 1290 NW 20th St., where city residents can take large trash items and yard clippings, will close Saturday and reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m. Proof of residency inside Miami city limits is required to drop off trash at the mini dump.