Hold onto your hat: Strong winds forecasted for Haida Gwaii, North and Central Coasts

Residents of Haida Gwaii and the North and Central Coasts should prepare for strong winds starting the afternoon of Wed. Nov. 23 and carrying on through the night.

Environment Canada issued a wind alert for Haida Gwaii and coastal sections of the North and Central Coast.

According to the current forecast, winds will start in Haida Gwaii on Wednesday afternoon and will move onto the North Coast later in the evening. Winds may reach 90 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 110 kilometres per hour.

The strong winds could result in power outages and fallen tree branches, the alert states.

Kaitlyn Bailey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View