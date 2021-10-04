Hold off on that beach trip: CDC says to 'avoid travel' to Barbados, Croatia due to COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of countries Americans should avoid travel to due to "very high'' COVID-19 cases grew again Monday, with Barbados and Croatia the most notable additions.

Other countries raised to level 4, the agency's highest travel health alert level: Austria, Armenia, Latvia and New Calendonia. All were previously level 3, which indicates COVID case counts are "high."

More than 80 countries are now on the ever-changing list of countries travelers should avoid, including Jamaica, Aruba, Belize, the United Kingdom, Greece, and other popular tourist destinations.

The CDC also lowered the travel alert levels for several countries from four to three.

They are:

France

Iceland

Portugal

Argentina

Morocco

Nepal

South Africa

Lesotho

The CDC's travel alerts, like those from the U.S. State Department, are recommendations, not travel restrictions. Travelers may continue to fly to the destinations subject to the countries' COVID-19 restrictions and must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to board international flights back to the United States, even if vaccinated.

The CDC assesses COVID-19 risk based on each destination's new cases and new case trajectory. The Travel Health Notice level can be raised if a large increase in COVID-19 cases is reported or a destination's case count meets or exceeds the threshold for a higher level for 14 straight days. Level 4 destinations have more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days or more than 500 cases period if their population is smaller than 100,000.

