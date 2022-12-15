Hold Your Horses: We Found TikTok’s Easiest Eyeliner Hack

The holidays are here and while the glam looks are important, there's no other step in the makeup process more significant than achieving the perfect winged eyeliner. (But for the oily girls — a primer is equally as essential.) TikTok has cracked open the cheat code for those struggling with mastering the application to navigate those rocky territories.

Beauty creator Bex curated "the best liner hack" this past fall. In the clips, she told followers to draw a simple dot on their fingers with a black or brown pencil and that they use the same finger to press down hard into the corner of their eye and pull the winged shape in an outwards flick. From there, the ending result is a soft-winged eyeliner that almost anyone can do. Who knew that using your hands as a liner was the key all along?

Even though the hack may seem easy, we know it may only work for some. For those eager to try a new trick, we've included the full clip ahead. If it doesn't work out, keep your eyes peeled on TikTok as there are countless eyeliner gimmicks.