The 100 most expensive football transfers of all time

Neymar completed his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a staggering fee of €222 million in the summer of 2017 and the big deals haven't stopped since, with Kylian Mbappe joining him in Paris for €145m plus €35m in bonuses.

As a result of his move to the French capital, the Brazilian is now the most expensive player of all time, having smashed the previous record held by Manchester United's Paul Pogba, who arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Juventus for €105m. Mbappe, meanwhile, moves to second on the list.

Philippe Coutinho's move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January puts him third on the list, while Barca's capture of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for €105m plus add-ons sees him ahead of Pogba in the top five.

Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid from Chelsea for €100m plus add-ons puts him joint-tied for seventh.

Cristiano Ronaldo occupies positions seven and eight on the list, with his move to Juventus in the summer of 2018 eclipsing the cost of his transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United nine years earlier.

Pos.

Player

Clubs

Year

Fee

1

Neymar

Barcelona - PSG

2017

€222m

2

Kylian Mbappe

Monaco - PSG

2017

€145m (+€35m)

3

Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool - Barcelona

2018

€120m (+€40m)

4

Ousmane Dembele

Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona

2017

€105m (+€45)

5

Paul Pogba

Juventus - Manchester United

2016

€105m

6

Gareth Bale

Tottenham - Real Madrid

2013

€100.8m

=7

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid - Juventus

2018

€100m

=7

Eden Hazard

Chelsea - Real Madrid

2019

€100m (+€40m)

9

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United - Real Madrid

2009

€94m

10

Gonzalo Higuain

Napoli - Juventus

2016

€90m

11

Neymar

Santos - Barcelona

2013

€86.2m

12

Romelu Lukaku

Everton - Manchester United

2017

€84.8m

13

Virgil van Dijk

Southampton - Liverpol

2018

€84.5m

14

Luis Suarez

Liverpool - Barcelona

2014

€82.3m

=15

James Rodriguez

Monaco - Real Madrid

2014

€80m

=15

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Athletic Bilbao - Chelsea

2018

€80m

17

Alvaro Morata

Real Madrid - Chelsea

2017

€78.9m

18

Zinedine Zidane

Juventus - Real Madrid

2001

€77.5m

19

Kevin De Bruyne

Wolfsburg - Manchester City

2015

€75m

20

Angel Di Maria

Real Madrid - Manchester United

2014

€74.6m

21

Alisson Becker

Roma - Liverpool

2018

€73m

22

Luka Jovic

Frankfurt - Real Madrid

2019

€70m

23

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter - Barcelona

2009

€69.5m

24

Raheem Sterling

Liverpool - Manchester City

2015

€69.1m

25

Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City - Manchester City

2019

€67.8m

26

Diego Costa

Chelsea - Atletico Madrid

2018

€66m

=27

Thomas Lemar

Monaco - Atletico Madrid

2018

€65m

=27

Kaka

AC Milan - Real Madrid

2009

€65m

=27

Aymeric Laporte

Athletic Bilbao - Manchester City

2018

€65m

30

Edinson Cavani

Napoli - PSG

2013

€64.5m

31

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund - Arsenal

2018

€63.75m

32

David Luiz

Chelsea - PSG

2014

€62.5m

33

Angel Di Maria

Manchester United - PSG

2015

€61.6m

34

Oscar

Chelsea - Shanghai SIPG

2017

€60.3m

=35

Naby Keita

RB Leipzig - Liverpool

2018

€60m

=35

Luis Figo

Barcelona - Real Madrid

2000

€60m

37

Fernando Torres

Liverpool - Chelsea

2011

€59m

=38

Fred

Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester United

2018

€58.9m

=38

Jorginho

Napoli - Chelsea

2018

€58.9m

40

Hulk

Zenit - Shanghai SIPG

2016

€58.6m

41

Benjamin Mendy

Monaco - Manchester City

2017

€58.2m

42

John Stones

Everton - Manchester City

2016

€58m

43

Kyle Walker

Tottenham - Manchester City

2017

€56.7m

44

Hernan Crespo

Parma - Lazio

2000

€55m

45

Alexandre Lacazette

Lyon - Arsenal

2017

€53m (+€7m)

46

Gianluigi Buffon

Parma - Juventus

2001

€52m

47

Eliaquim Mangala

Porto - Manchester City

2014

€51.7m

=48

Alex Teixeira

Shakhtar Donetsk - Jiangsu Suning

2016

€50m

=48

Bernardo Silva

Monaco - Manchester City

2017

€50m

=48

Fabinho

Monaco - Liverpool

2018

€50m

51

Anthony Martial

Monaco - Manchester United

2015

€49.3m

52

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea City - Everton

2017

€49.2m

53

Christian Vieri

Lazio - Inter

1999

€49m

54

Gaizka Mendieta

Valencia - Lazio

2001

€48m

55

Mesut Ozil

Real Madrid - Arsenal

2013

€47m

=56

Juan Sebastian Veron

Lazio - Manchester United

2001

€46m

=56

Rio Ferdinand

Leeds United - Manchester United

2002

€46m

=56

Ronaldo

Inter - Real Madrid

2002

€46m

=56

Juan Mata

Chelsea - Manchester United

2014

€46m

=56

Douglas Costa

Bayern Munich - Juventus

2017

€46m

61

Christian Benteke

Aston Villa - Liverpool

2015

€45.8m

=62

James Rodriguez

Porto - Monaco

2013

€45m

=62

Joao Mario

Sporting Lisbon - Inter

2016

€45m

=62

Granit Xhaka

Borussia Monchengladbach - Arsenal

2016

€45m

=62

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Monaco - Chelsea

2017

€45m

=62

Richarlison

Watford - Everton

2018

€45m

=62

Vinicius Junior

Flamengo - Real Madrid

2018

€45m

68

Nemanja Matic

Chelsea - Manchester United

2017

€44.7m

69

Leroy Sane

Schalke - Manchester City

2016

€44m

70

Andriy Schevchenko

AC Milan - Chelsea

2006

€43.9m

=71

Robinho

Real Madrid - Manchester City

2008

€43m

=71

Radamel Falcao

Atletico Madrid - Monaco

2013

€43m

73

Alexis Sanchez

Barcelona - Arsenal

2014

€42.5m

=74

Rui Costa

Fiorentina

2001

€42m

=74

Javier Pastore

Palermo - PSG

2011

€42m

=74

Thiago Silva

AC Milan - PSG

2012

€42m

=74

Jackson Martinez

Atletico Madrid - Guangzhou Evergrande

2016

€42m

=74

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United

2016

€42m

=74

Mohamed Salah

Roma - Liverpool

2017

€42m

=74

Leonardo Bonucci

Juventus - AC Milan

2017

€42m

=81

Lilian Thuram

Parma - Juventus

2001

€41.5m

=81

Corentin Tolisso

Lyon - Bayern Munich

2017

€41.5m

83

Andy Carroll

Newcastle United - Liverpool

2011

€41.3m

=84

Pavel Nedved

Lazio - Juventus

2001

€41.2m

=84

Shkodran Mustafi

Valencia - Arsenal

2016

€41.2m

=84

Sadio Mane

Southampton - Liverpool

2016

€41.2m

=87

Marc Overmars

Arsenal - Barcelona

2000

€41m

=87

Roberto Firmino

Hoffenheim - Liverpool

2015

€41m

=87

Malcom

Bordeaux - Barcelona

2018

€41m

=90

Joao Cancelo

Valencia - Juventus

2018

€40m

=90

David Villa

Valencia - Barcelona

2010

€40m

=90

Sergio Aguero

Atletico Madrid - Manchester City

2011

€40m

=90

Radamel Falcao

Porto - Atletico Madrid

2011

€40m

=90

Hulk

Porto - Zenit

2012

€40m

=90

Eden Hazard

Lille - Chelsea

2012

€40m

=90

Javi Martinez

Athletic Bilbao - Bayern Munich

2012

€40m

=90

Axel Witsel

Benfica - Zenit

2012

€40m

=90

Fernandinho

Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester City

2013

€40m

=90

Federico Bernardeschi

Fiorentina - Juventus

2017

€40m

=90

Paulinho

Guangzhou Evergrande - Barcelona

2017

€40m

=90

Ederson

Benfica - Manchester City

2017

€40m

100

David Luiz

PSG - Chelsea

2016

€39.6m

Most expensive British player

Gareth Bale Perez Real Madrid
Gareth Bale Perez Real Madrid

As illustrated above, while Neymar and Pogba's recent moves saw Gareth Bale slip to third in the all-time standings, the Wales international remains the most expensive British player of all time, thanks to his €100.8m move to Real Madrid in 2013.

The costliest English player in history, incidentally, is Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who joined from Liverpool in 2015 for €69.1m.

Most expensive teenager

Kylian Mbappe France 2017
Kylian Mbappe France 2017

After joining PSG, Mbappe not only became the second-most expensive player of all time, he also became the most expensive teenager ever.

The Monaco wonderkid joined PSG on a loan-to-buy deal that will be worth €180m after bonuses – not bad for a player who only turned 19 last December!

Most expensive defender

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk became the most expensive defender of all time when Liverpool forked out a fee worth £84.5m to Southampton for the Netherlands international's services in 2018.

His move from the Saints to Anfield completely blew the previous record - David Luiz's €62.5m move to PSG from Chelsea - out of the water.

Most expensive goalkeeper

Kepa Arrizabalaga Athletic Bilbao
Kepa Arrizabalaga Athletic Bilbao

For a long time, former Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon held this mark having joined the Turin outfit from Parma for €52m, which is a colossal fee when inflation is taken into account.

Then with a matter of weeks, the record was shattered twice. First Liverpool brought in Roma's Alisson Becker for €73m, to temporarily take the mark as the world's most expensive keeper.

Not to be outdone, Chelsea matched Kepa Arrizabalaga's €80m release clause with Athletic Bilbao not even a month later, meaning the Spain international has quickly dethroned Alisson for the No.1 spot in transfer history.

Biggest transfer outside of Europe

Oscar Shanghai SIPG
Oscar Shanghai SIPG

37 Fernando Torres Liverpool - Chelsea 2011 €59m

The most a non-European club has ever paid for a player is €60.3m, which Shanghai SIPG handed over to Chelsea for Brazil midfielder Oscar in 2016.

However, with the way the market is going, who knows which record will be shattered next?!

