The 100 most expensive football transfers of all time
Neymar completed his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a staggering fee of €222 million in the summer of 2017 and the big deals haven't stopped since, with Kylian Mbappe joining him in Paris for €145m plus €35m in bonuses.
As a result of his move to the French capital, the Brazilian is now the most expensive player of all time, having smashed the previous record held by Manchester United's Paul Pogba, who arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Juventus for €105m. Mbappe, meanwhile, moves to second on the list.
Philippe Coutinho's move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January puts him third on the list, while Barca's capture of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for €105m plus add-ons sees him ahead of Pogba in the top five.
Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid from Chelsea for €100m plus add-ons puts him joint-tied for seventh.
Cristiano Ronaldo occupies positions seven and eight on the list, with his move to Juventus in the summer of 2018 eclipsing the cost of his transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United nine years earlier.
Pos.
Player
Clubs
Year
Fee
1
Neymar
Barcelona - PSG
2017
€222m
2
Kylian Mbappe
Monaco - PSG
2017
€145m (+€35m)
3
Philippe Coutinho
Liverpool - Barcelona
2018
€120m (+€40m)
4
Ousmane Dembele
Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona
2017
€105m (+€45)
5
Paul Pogba
Juventus - Manchester United
2016
€105m
6
Gareth Bale
Tottenham - Real Madrid
2013
€100.8m
=7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid - Juventus
2018
€100m
=7
Eden Hazard
Chelsea - Real Madrid
2019
€100m (+€40m)
9
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United - Real Madrid
2009
€94m
10
Gonzalo Higuain
Napoli - Juventus
2016
€90m
11
Neymar
Santos - Barcelona
2013
€86.2m
12
Romelu Lukaku
Everton - Manchester United
2017
€84.8m
13
Virgil van Dijk
Southampton - Liverpol
2018
€84.5m
14
Luis Suarez
Liverpool - Barcelona
2014
€82.3m
=15
James Rodriguez
Monaco - Real Madrid
2014
€80m
=15
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Athletic Bilbao - Chelsea
2018
€80m
17
Alvaro Morata
Real Madrid - Chelsea
2017
€78.9m
18
Zinedine Zidane
Juventus - Real Madrid
2001
€77.5m
19
Kevin De Bruyne
Wolfsburg - Manchester City
2015
€75m
20
Angel Di Maria
Real Madrid - Manchester United
2014
€74.6m
21
Alisson Becker
Roma - Liverpool
2018
€73m
22
Luka Jovic
Frankfurt - Real Madrid
2019
€70m
23
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Inter - Barcelona
2009
€69.5m
24
Raheem Sterling
Liverpool - Manchester City
2015
€69.1m
25
Riyad Mahrez
Leicester City - Manchester City
2019
€67.8m
26
Diego Costa
Chelsea - Atletico Madrid
2018
€66m
=27
Thomas Lemar
Monaco - Atletico Madrid
2018
€65m
=27
Kaka
AC Milan - Real Madrid
2009
€65m
=27
Aymeric Laporte
Athletic Bilbao - Manchester City
2018
€65m
30
Edinson Cavani
Napoli - PSG
2013
€64.5m
31
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Borussia Dortmund - Arsenal
2018
€63.75m
32
David Luiz
Chelsea - PSG
2014
€62.5m
33
Angel Di Maria
Manchester United - PSG
2015
€61.6m
34
Oscar
Chelsea - Shanghai SIPG
2017
€60.3m
=35
Naby Keita
RB Leipzig - Liverpool
2018
€60m
=35
Luis Figo
Barcelona - Real Madrid
2000
€60m
37
Fernando Torres
Liverpool - Chelsea
2011
€59m
=38
Fred
Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester United
2018
€58.9m
=38
Jorginho
Napoli - Chelsea
2018
€58.9m
40
Hulk
Zenit - Shanghai SIPG
2016
€58.6m
41
Benjamin Mendy
Monaco - Manchester City
2017
€58.2m
42
John Stones
Everton - Manchester City
2016
€58m
43
Kyle Walker
Tottenham - Manchester City
2017
€56.7m
44
Hernan Crespo
Parma - Lazio
2000
€55m
45
Alexandre Lacazette
Lyon - Arsenal
2017
€53m (+€7m)
46
Gianluigi Buffon
Parma - Juventus
2001
€52m
47
Eliaquim Mangala
Porto - Manchester City
2014
€51.7m
=48
Alex Teixeira
Shakhtar Donetsk - Jiangsu Suning
2016
€50m
=48
Bernardo Silva
Monaco - Manchester City
2017
€50m
=48
Fabinho
Monaco - Liverpool
2018
€50m
51
Anthony Martial
Monaco - Manchester United
2015
€49.3m
52
Gylfi Sigurdsson
Swansea City - Everton
2017
€49.2m
53
Christian Vieri
Lazio - Inter
1999
€49m
54
Gaizka Mendieta
Valencia - Lazio
2001
€48m
55
Mesut Ozil
Real Madrid - Arsenal
2013
€47m
=56
Juan Sebastian Veron
Lazio - Manchester United
2001
€46m
=56
Rio Ferdinand
Leeds United - Manchester United
2002
€46m
=56
Ronaldo
Inter - Real Madrid
2002
€46m
=56
Juan Mata
Chelsea - Manchester United
2014
€46m
=56
Douglas Costa
Bayern Munich - Juventus
2017
€46m
61
Christian Benteke
Aston Villa - Liverpool
2015
€45.8m
=62
James Rodriguez
Porto - Monaco
2013
€45m
=62
Joao Mario
Sporting Lisbon - Inter
2016
€45m
=62
Granit Xhaka
Borussia Monchengladbach - Arsenal
2016
€45m
=62
Tiemoue Bakayoko
Monaco - Chelsea
2017
€45m
=62
Richarlison
Watford - Everton
2018
€45m
=62
Vinicius Junior
Flamengo - Real Madrid
2018
€45m
68
Nemanja Matic
Chelsea - Manchester United
2017
€44.7m
69
Leroy Sane
Schalke - Manchester City
2016
€44m
70
Andriy Schevchenko
AC Milan - Chelsea
2006
€43.9m
=71
Robinho
Real Madrid - Manchester City
2008
€43m
=71
Radamel Falcao
Atletico Madrid - Monaco
2013
€43m
73
Alexis Sanchez
Barcelona - Arsenal
2014
€42.5m
=74
Rui Costa
Fiorentina
2001
€42m
=74
Javier Pastore
Palermo - PSG
2011
€42m
=74
Thiago Silva
AC Milan - PSG
2012
€42m
=74
Jackson Martinez
Atletico Madrid - Guangzhou Evergrande
2016
€42m
=74
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United
2016
€42m
=74
Mohamed Salah
Roma - Liverpool
2017
€42m
=74
Leonardo Bonucci
Juventus - AC Milan
2017
€42m
=81
Lilian Thuram
Parma - Juventus
2001
€41.5m
=81
Corentin Tolisso
Lyon - Bayern Munich
2017
€41.5m
83
Andy Carroll
Newcastle United - Liverpool
2011
€41.3m
=84
Pavel Nedved
Lazio - Juventus
2001
€41.2m
=84
Shkodran Mustafi
Valencia - Arsenal
2016
€41.2m
=84
Sadio Mane
Southampton - Liverpool
2016
€41.2m
=87
Marc Overmars
Arsenal - Barcelona
2000
€41m
=87
Roberto Firmino
Hoffenheim - Liverpool
2015
€41m
=87
Malcom
Bordeaux - Barcelona
2018
€41m
=90
Joao Cancelo
Valencia - Juventus
2018
€40m
=90
David Villa
Valencia - Barcelona
2010
€40m
=90
Sergio Aguero
Atletico Madrid - Manchester City
2011
€40m
=90
Radamel Falcao
Porto - Atletico Madrid
2011
€40m
=90
Hulk
Porto - Zenit
2012
€40m
=90
Eden Hazard
Lille - Chelsea
2012
€40m
=90
Javi Martinez
Athletic Bilbao - Bayern Munich
2012
€40m
=90
Axel Witsel
Benfica - Zenit
2012
€40m
=90
Fernandinho
Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester City
2013
€40m
=90
Federico Bernardeschi
Fiorentina - Juventus
2017
€40m
=90
Paulinho
Guangzhou Evergrande - Barcelona
2017
€40m
=90
Ederson
Benfica - Manchester City
2017
€40m
100
David Luiz
PSG - Chelsea
2016
€39.6m
Most expensive British player
As illustrated above, while Neymar and Pogba's recent moves saw Gareth Bale slip to third in the all-time standings, the Wales international remains the most expensive British player of all time, thanks to his €100.8m move to Real Madrid in 2013.
The costliest English player in history, incidentally, is Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who joined from Liverpool in 2015 for €69.1m.
Most expensive teenager
After joining PSG, Mbappe not only became the second-most expensive player of all time, he also became the most expensive teenager ever.
The Monaco wonderkid joined PSG on a loan-to-buy deal that will be worth €180m after bonuses – not bad for a player who only turned 19 last December!
Most expensive defender
Virgil van Dijk became the most expensive defender of all time when Liverpool forked out a fee worth £84.5m to Southampton for the Netherlands international's services in 2018.
His move from the Saints to Anfield completely blew the previous record - David Luiz's €62.5m move to PSG from Chelsea - out of the water.
Most expensive goalkeeper
For a long time, former Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon held this mark having joined the Turin outfit from Parma for €52m, which is a colossal fee when inflation is taken into account.
Then with a matter of weeks, the record was shattered twice. First Liverpool brought in Roma's Alisson Becker for €73m, to temporarily take the mark as the world's most expensive keeper.
Not to be outdone, Chelsea matched Kepa Arrizabalaga's €80m release clause with Athletic Bilbao not even a month later, meaning the Spain international has quickly dethroned Alisson for the No.1 spot in transfer history.
Biggest transfer outside of Europe
37 Fernando Torres Liverpool - Chelsea 2011 €59m
The most a non-European club has ever paid for a player is €60.3m, which Shanghai SIPG handed over to Chelsea for Brazil midfielder Oscar in 2016.
However, with the way the market is going, who knows which record will be shattered next?!