Holcim to buy U.S. Malarkey Roofing Products in $1.35 billion deal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Swiss building materials company Holcim said on Thursday it was to buy residential roofing maker Malarkey Roofing Products in a deal valued at $1.35 billion to expand into the growing U.S. residential roofing market.

Holcim said it expects the all-cash deal to generate annual synergies of $40 million from the third year after the transaction closes in the first quarter of 2022, and start adding to the group's earnings from the first year.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Kirsti Knolle)