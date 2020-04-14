Holby City star Marcus Griffiths reacts to Zav Duval's exit

Photo credit: BBC

Holby City spoilers follow.



Holby City star Marcus Griffiths has spoken out about the shock decision to kill off his character Xavier 'Zav' Duval.

A huge twist in the show's latest episode (April 14) saw Zav pass away after he was knocked over by a cyclist amid his mission to expose Cameron's secret.

Zav's devastating death, which had been kept out of spoilers prior to transmission, brings an end to Marcus's two-year stint on the show.

Speaking to Digital Spy about his shocking exit, Marcus said: "It's been very difficult keeping it a secret! It's funny as I watch a lot of interviews and you see a lot of actors being cagey on Graham Norton about what happens to their character, and I'm always thinking, 'Why don't you just say?'

"But then you realise there is a big fan base that will be ruined if you expose anything so I've eaten a lot of humble pie with this and I haven't told a lot of people.

"I've told my mum and I've told a couple of close friends, but I've not informed a lot of people. You want it to be a shock and this hopefully will be a good one."

Discussing how he felt about the finality of Zav's exit story, Marcus explained: "You don't really have a choice – they are trying to make great TV at the end of the day.

"When it came to discussing my exit storyline, ultimately I was happy with it. I think if you are going to go, you want to go out with something memorable that people are going to remember. As an actor, personally, I found it brilliant.

"I am all about arc; about where people start and where people finish. Zav came in as someone who was so over-confident and not always good with understanding other people and not always getting it right. But then he ended up dying trying to do the right thing.

"I thought that was a wicked, really awesome arc to end the character on. I do think Zav had to be the sacrificial lamb for it all to go down."

Marcus added: "The genius stroke for Zav was pairing him with Donna. That unity really developed him and progressed him as a character.

"I have to give Jaye Jacobs, who plays Donna, credit for that. Zav goes out with this shield, but he is going out trying to do the right thing."

Holby City is now taking an extended hiatus until later in the year. The show airs on Tuesday evenings on BBC One.



