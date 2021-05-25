Holby City – Sacha Levy exit explained

Photo credit: BBC

Holby City spoilers follow.

Tonight's Holby City episode saw Sacha's future left in jeopardy after Dom threw him under the bus after his illegal surgery.

As a result, Sacha was forced to leave the hospital with immediate effect – but will we see him again? And what happens next? Here's our quick guide.

Has Sacha left?

Photo credit: BBC

Poor Sacha was seen heading out of Holby with his belongings tonight (May 25), after being betrayed by a devious Dom Copeland.

If we cast our minds back to last month, Dom coerced Sacha into performing a risky and highly unethical stoma reversal on him. Despite his profound concerns, Sacha eventually agreed to Dom's demands and persuaded his mum Ange to assist with the high-stakes surgery as well. F1 doctors Josh and Jeong also witnessed the procedure.

Although the operation went to plan, further complications later down the line meant that Sacha ultimately had to perform corrective surgery on Dom, and his stoma bag was refitted.

Nonetheless, Sacha believed that his friendship with Dom was getting back on track after a rocky few months and was even prepared to help with his application for clinical lead.

Photo credit: BBC

Sadly, Dom had other ideas and inexplicably reported Sacha for performing the ill-advised operation on him tonight. Horrified, Hanssen immediately launched an investigation into what had happened, conducting interviews with Sacha, Ange and Dom himself. Although Ange supported a panicked Sacha – and lied that the surgery had never taken place – the situation got more serious when Hanssen ordered Josh and Jeong into the room as well.

Realising he couldn't sit back and watch the F1s have their career ruined, Sacha made the ultimate sacrifice and told Hanssen that he worked alone.

Sacha was then ordered to take leave from the hospital with immediate effect, pending a further investigation. As Sacha sat despondently at the bus stop, Dom was seen triumphantly acclimatising himself with the clinical lead position. With Sacha now facing an uncertain future, we are pleased to confirm that Bob Barrett – who plays him – remains part of the Holby cast and will continue to appear in future episodes as the story continues.

Story continues

Why does Dom want revenge on Sacha?

Photo credit: BBC

Dom's thirst for revenge on Sacha dates back to earlier in the year when Jodie caused a near-fatal accident. Dom never approved of Sacha's impulsive, and highly inappropriate, relationship with Jodie in the months after Essie died, causing a damaging rift between them.

Unfortunately, Dom later got caught in the crossfire of Jodie's unstable behaviour when she caused a terrible accident in the car park. With Dom's life on the line, Sacha insisted on removing him from the mangled vehicle, before removing his bowel in a bid to save his life on the operating table.

When Dom woke up from his coma, he had no qualms in blaming Sacha for his predicament, and their friendship has never been the same again.

What happens next?

Photo credit: BBC

Unsurprisingly, Dom's actions in tonight's episode will have far-reaching consequences among those closest to him – and the wider team, too. With Sacha out of the way, Dom will attempt to run the ship alone, but his guilt soon begins to get the better of him.

Scenes airing later next month will see Dom become unsettled when a patient demands that Sacha is their consultant instead. He is then left hurt when Ange doesn't support him either.

Looking further ahead, Dom finds himself going up against his nemesis for the clinical lead job when Sacha finally does return to work.

Holby City continues on Tuesday, June 1 at 7.50pm on BBC One.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Holby City spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like