Holby City offers first look at John Barrowman's guest stint

As the drama continues to ramp up in Holby City, the BBC One soap has offered its first look at John Barrowman's guest appearance on the wards.

Following the news back in March that the Torchwood and Doctor Who star would be joining the Holby cast as doctor Drew Nicholson-Heath, the medical drama has released a sneak peek at his arrival at Holby City Hospital.

Barrowman's character Drew is a renowned global recruiter always on the look out for talented surgeons to poach, and his appearance at the hospital prompts certain members of the team to try their best to impress him.

In a statement earlier this year, John called his role in the "iconic" BBC drama "fabulous" (natch). "I was welcomed with open arms by the cast and crew and felt like part of the Holby City family right away."

Offering an insight into his mysterious character, the actor added: "My character Drew brings a new flavour to the show and I look forward to his return soon. Surgery will never be the same again."

It's believed that Drew Nicholson-Heath, who has some history with Ange Godard (Dawn Steel), will appear in one episode of the current series – but here's hoping the door remains open for his return.



Holby City continues on Tuesday, July 21 at 8pm on BBC One.

